Ezell's Famous Chicken

By Carlo Mantuano
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Ezell’s is a Seattle institution, and their original location in the Central District makes some of our favorite fried chicken in town. Picking up a pound of spicy tenders or a drumstick...

