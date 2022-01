The 2023 Honda HR-V debuts later this year, and here are the first official teaser images of the new model. The automaker dubs this the "Year of the Crossover." These are just drawings of the new HR-V, but it's still possible to draw some conclusions about the styling. The front end is more aggressive than the current model with a more prominent lower fascia, and the black elements in the corners are probably more for looks than actual inlets. The grille in the center of the HR-V's face has an octagonal shape with an S-shaped mesh pattern.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO