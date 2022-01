We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so it only makes sense to invest in sleep products, including some high-quality pajamas. If you're used to wearing an oversized T-shirt to bed (guilty), it might be time to treat yourself to something a little nicer, like one of the Quince washable silk sets. With matching tops and bottoms, you'll not only look great, but feel great too—they're made of Mulberry silk, which is hypoallergenic, breathable, and naturally thermoregulating to keep your body at a comfortable temperature all night long. Not to mention, silk just feels luxurious on your skin, and what more can you ask for when you're winding down after a long day?

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO