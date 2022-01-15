ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tsunami advisory in effect for US as waves hit Tonga following volcanic eruption

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tsunami has hit Tonga’s largest island, Tongatapu, and reportedly sent waves flooding into the capital after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific exploded in a violent eruption on Saturday, sending a cloud of ash and gas steam into the air. A tsunami warning has been issued...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Tonga: New Zealand military photographs reveal scale of devastation from volcano

Tonga’s outer islands suffered extensive damage with an entire village destroyed, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the Pacific island.Vast areas were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.The Fonoifua island sustained “extensive damage” with “all but the largest buildings destroyed or severely damaged”.In Atata island, a large...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsunami Waves#South Pacific Island#Us West#Tsunamis#Extreme Weather#Cnn#Radio New Zealand#Rnz#Bureau Of Meteorology
KRON4 News

Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion. And yet, despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently on […]
CHINA
iheart.com

New Photos Show Extent Of Damage To Tonga By Volcano, Tsunami

Aerial and satellite photos released publicly on Tuesday (January 18) show Tonga covered by a thick layer of volcanic ash following a deadly massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami over the weekend, NBC News reports. The blast sent waves across the ocean to Japan and Peru, which caused an oil...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN News

Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion. And yet, despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently on […]
CHINA
The Independent

Tonga eruption: Island could be cut off for weeks after undersea cable damaged

Tonga could be cut off from the rest of world for weeks due to difficulties in repairing its sole undersea communications cable, which was ruptured during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Three people have been confirmed dead while all the homes on one of the Pacific nation’s small outer islands – Mango – were destroyed in the massive volcanic eruption, the government said on Tuesday in its first statement since the disaster hit.The eruption sent a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean damaging connectivity in the cable operated by state-owned Tonga Cable Ltd, in waters about 37km...
AUSTRALIA
mprnews.org

Tonga volcanic blast spreads shock waves all the way to Minnesota

NASA scientists are estimating the volcanic blast Saturday in the Pacific Ocean had the power of about 500 World War II atom bombs, and the shock waves reached all the way to Minnesota. NASA experts tell National Public Radio that the blast was likely the equivalent of a 10-megaton explosion,...
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga finished removing a thick coat of ash from an international runway on Wednesday after days of painstaking effort, clearing the way for desperately needed emergency aid to arrive in the isolated and disaster-stricken nation. UN crisis coordinator Jonathan Veitch told AFP the runway on the Pacific kingdom's main island, once buried in five to 10 centimetres (two to four inches) of volcanic ash, was again operational. It is "cleared but not in use yet", he said, adding that Tonga could receive much-stalled flights from Australia and New Zealand from Thursday. Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Factbox: Tonga and its volcanic eruption

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are five facts about Tonga and the impact of the underwater volcanic eruption on the South Pacific island group. Tonga is a Polynesian archipelago of 176 islands, 36 of them inhabited, with a population of 104,494, situated southeast of Fiji and just west of the international dateline. Prior to the eruption, it covered an area of 747 square km (288 square miles). Its climate is tropical modified by trade winds.
WORLD
The Independent

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption on Saturday, but a ship made it to the outlying islands of Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua on Wednesday, and reported back that few homes remain standing after settlements were hit with 15-meter (49 feet) -high waves, said Katie Greenwood, the head of delegation in the Pacific for the International...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, yet COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing. Modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the omicron wave subsides this spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy