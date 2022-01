JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health leaders say being fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, will be the key going forward in the fight against COVID-19. "We have high transmission of COVID-19 in all parts of the state. Like I said, the cases have been rapidly rising," state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. "We have seen some increases in the number of deaths, it certainly hasn’t been to the extent so far that we have seen with previous waves, and we are encouraged by that."

