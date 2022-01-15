ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska men sentenced for company's safety violations

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two owners of a Nebraska railcar cleaning company who had two workers die in an explosion have been sentenced to...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Omaha man who pled guilty to setting fatal fire dies at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 68-year-old man died at an Omaha hospital Friday just over a week after he pled guilty to starting the fire that led to his wife’s death. Douglas County jail officials said Carl Bohm of Omaha had been hospitalized since Jan. 6 — one day after he was found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree assault in connection with the February 2019 fire.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Nrcs
North Platte Post

Police make 2 arrests after threats made against McCook businesses

On January 8, 2022, at 5:28pm, the McCook Police Department received a call from the McCook Walmart Store reporting an individual calling the store claiming to be at the store armed with a rifle, making bomb threats, and threatening a Walmart employee. Officers from the McCook Police Department, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the store.
MCCOOK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested a suspect during an incident that occurred Wednesday night near Grand Island. Wednesday evening, NSP was alerted by law enforcement authorities in Indiana that a suspect and kidnapping victim were believed to be traveling westbound in Nebraska. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. Troopers received information that a warrant had been issued for the driver’s arrest, and that Indiana officials believed the driver to be armed with several firearms.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

State halts some surgeries at Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced a public health order barring the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from performing pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries, one day after the hospital announced that it had activated its crisis plan because of the pandemic. Ricketts says the state’s directed health measure...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck in Otoe County

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV. Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

2 women die in Nebraska crash, sheriff's office says

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two women have died in a head-on crash in Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said 85-year-old Jane McElravy, of David City, and 55-year-old Michelle Schmid, of Bellwood, were pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday’s crash. The Omaha World-Herald reports...
COLUMBUS, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy