Nebraska men sentenced for company's safety violations

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested a suspect during an incident that occurred Wednesday night near Grand Island. Wednesday evening, NSP was alerted by law enforcement authorities in Indiana that a suspect and kidnapping victim were believed to be traveling westbound in Nebraska. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. Troopers received information that a warrant had been issued for the driver’s arrest, and that Indiana officials believed the driver to be armed with several firearms.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO