Severe storms move out of Central Florida, winds and cold weather remains

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking a storm system that is forecast to bring severe weather to Central Florida on Sunday.

11:30 a.m. update:

Storms got an early start on Saturday.

The final push of heaviest storm activity has moved off Brevard County’s coast, but tornado threats will continue for South Florida.

8:30 a.m. update:

8:00 a.m. update:

Strong storms are moving into Central Florida right now.

Our worst weather is pushing through Lake county.

The heaviest rain and stormiest weather will start around 8am in Orlando.

Areas south of us, near Port Charlotte and Ft. Myers have multiple tornado warnings in place.

6:00 a.m. update:

A windy morning in Central Florida. Expect heavier rain to start falling after 6 a.m. as a line of showers and storms move through.

Some areas could see heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging winds.

Once the storms pass, Central Florida will be in for a very windy Sunday afternoon and colder temps.

10:35 p.m. update:

The winter storm system hitting the Southeastern U.S. will drag a cold front through Central Florida on Sunday morning.

Some areas in Central Florida could see isolated strong storms, lightning and heavy winds.

We can’t rule out an isolated tornado warning either as the storms pass.

The storms are forecast to in western Central Florida around 7 a.m., build into Orlando from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and exit Brevard County around 11 a.m.

Channel 9 will will track the storms live on Eyewitness News on Sunday morning.

5:00 p.m. update:

On Sunday, a line of strong thunderstorms will move through Central Florida from west to east, into Marion County around 6 or 7 a.m., Orlando around 8 or 9 a.m. and finally exiting Brevard County around 11 a.m.

The front will also bring lightning and heavy rain with pockets of damaging wind or small hail.

We can’t rule out an isolated tornado warning either as storms pass.

It’s a chilly start to your Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Lots of sunshine as we head into Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Cloud cover will be on the rise and we’ll even have a few spotty showers overnight.

Sunday will be a big day with a strong front moving through Central Florida.

The front has sped up and we will see our best chance for rain Sunday morning into midday.

It will be a fast line of showers and storms.

Things will turn dry, cold and windy through Sunday afternoon and evening.

We may get some stronger or even severe storms with this front.

Our severe threat isn’t overwhelming, but there is a slight risk.

Early next week, it will be cold! We’re expecting morning temps in the 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday.