Woman chased, gunned down in front of Pueblo Dollar General
PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night.
At approximately 8:00 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death.Pueblo police arrest man with 14 out-of-state felony convictions
According to police, the suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her.
The suspect is described as a muscular White or Hispanic man last seen wearing dark gray jacket, dark gray baseball hat, red undershirt, and gray shoes with white trim on bottom.
Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’ Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating this
case as a homicide.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office when appropriate
notifications have been made.
If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo
police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP
(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
