Pueblo, CO

Woman chased, gunned down in front of Pueblo Dollar General

By Paige Weeks
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death.

Pueblo police arrest man with 14 out-of-state felony convictions

According to police, the suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her.

The suspect is described as a muscular White or Hispanic man last seen wearing dark gray jacket, dark gray baseball hat, red undershirt, and gray shoes with white trim on bottom.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’ Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating this
case as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office when appropriate
notifications have been made.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo
police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP
(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Comments

fake Christians are Republican
2d ago

Another normal day in gun lovers violence against women, children, and men who believe by the majority that this is not what are founders meant with the second. Since 2005, the 2nd was changed by a corrupt Scalia who died in bed of a bribers cabin. 200 years of the 2nd meaning militia’s was changed by one court case and the gun deaths have doubled ever since. You are gunned down for nothing in about every place, but politician’s homes who vowed to protect us by using laws.

Reply
2
Christine Martinez
3d ago

it doesn't matter what race it doesn't give anyone to take someone else life

Reply
9
Sherry Moser
3d ago

Does any of this white hispanic black matter HELL NO! It was her life 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
12
KXRM

KXRM

