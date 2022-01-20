Suspect, victim identified in Pueblo Dollar General shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on January 14, 2022, Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death.

The victim was later identified by the coroner as 38-year-old, Renee Dominguez.

According to Pueblo Police, the suspect in this homicide case is 59-year-old, Jerome Allan Bustos. Several hours after the homicide, Bustos committed suicide. Additional evidence is being processed in this case. Police believe this incident is domestic violence-related.

According to police, the suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo

police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP

(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

