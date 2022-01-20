ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect, victim identified in Pueblo Dollar General shooting

By Lauren Scharf, Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m5cc_0dmd0EGg00

PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on January 14, 2022, Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death.

The victim was later identified by the coroner as 38-year-old, Renee Dominguez.

According to Pueblo Police, the suspect in this homicide case is 59-year-old, Jerome Allan Bustos. Several hours after the homicide, Bustos committed suicide. Additional evidence is being processed in this case. Police believe this incident is domestic violence-related.

Pueblo police arrest man with 14 out-of-state felony convictions

According to police, the suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo
police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP
(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 32

fake Christians are Republican
6d ago

Another normal day in gun lovers violence against women, children, and men who believe by the majority that this is not what are founders meant with the second. Since 2005, the 2nd was changed by a corrupt Scalia who died in bed of a bribers cabin. 200 years of the 2nd meaning militia’s was changed by one court case and the gun deaths have doubled ever since. You are gunned down for nothing in about every place, but politician’s homes who vowed to protect us by using laws.

Reply(1)
4
Christine Martinez
7d ago

it doesn't matter what race it doesn't give anyone to take someone else life

Reply
14
Sherry Moser
7d ago

Does any of this white hispanic black matter HELL NO! It was her life 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
19
