Notes and tones: Book illustrates jazz's ability to bring people together

By Jon W. Poses
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
It is often said that jazz with a capital “J” — the entire subject woven together as a storied history — is a forward-thinking, dynamic proposition. This along with qualities such as improvisation, adding to its lexicon and musicians finding their own voices are what, in part, makes it a special form of musical expression.

Yet history plays an equally important part of the jazz equation — knowing how we arrived at the spot we currently occupy. In order to know and enjoy, even relish, the present and move into the future, it becomes supremely helpful to be familiar with the past.

This has never been more evident than within the boundaries of jazz, which not only serves as a musical reflection but also mirrors America’s sociological and political being.

Enter Jeff Gold: author, historian, archivist, record producer and more. His most recent book, “Sittin’ in — Jazz Clubs of the 1940s and 1950s.” (Harper Design), does much to underscore the point.

Somehow I missed this title when it arrived, now more than a year ago. Shame on me. Fortunately, it remains as prescient as ever.

Gold’s book — more than 50 percent pictorial — is, with its dimensions, anything but a classic coffee-table entry. It is nonetheless loaded with terrific content: an abundance of photos; a generous helping of rare posters; and much insightful, descriptive text.

While black-and-white photos allow us to see numerous stars of the day — Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong — and so many others, Gold includes snapshots of those in attendance, the Everyman and Everywoman who came to watch and enjoy the music with others.

The multitude of these photos again underscores jazz’s ability to bring people of divergent backgrounds together.

The first photo that appears in “Sittin’ in’” is one at the famed Royal Roost in New York. Pictured at a cocktail table with Parker are a white couple; the photo is signed “To Norm & Marg, Thanks — Charlie Parker.”

It is fair to say jazz and its participants at that time — both musician and audience — proved to be a most, if not the most, important integrated sanctuary in America. While there’s no way to isolate important historical moments, integrated jazz ensembles and audiences were becoming “normalized” at the time, which pre-dates Jackie Robinson’s heralded moment in baseball in April 1947.

Gold has done a bang-up job organizing a massive amount of material that is entertaining and educational to thumb through. His geographical journey of venues takes us across the country. First, there’s the East Coast section, then the Midwest and, finally, the West Coast. This makes a great deal of sense given jazz’s “sub-schools.”

His East Coast examination begins with New York, still the undisputed “king” of jazz activity; Gold also includes Washington D.C. and Boston.

The author also identifies Atlantic City. These days, it's a stone’s throw from New York and Philadelphia — but remember, the interstate system did not arrive until 1956. Taking a drive from even nearby New York or Philly provided a weekend adventure, for sure.

The Midwest section covers spots in Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago and the two jazz centers that sit equidistant from Columbia. Kansas City was well-known for its wide-open club scene and starting points for scores of greats: Coleman Hawkins, Mary Lou Williams, Lester Young and Parker, among so many.

St. Louis, likewise, produced a number of jazz greats before, during and after the timeframe here. Obviously, “The Gateway to the West” claims Miles Davis — even though he was born in Alton, Illinois — but there is also Oliver Nelson, Grant Green, Clark Terry and more

Part three takes us out west and focuses on Los Angeles and San Francisco clubs; both cities are known for producing copious numbers of players from Dexter Gordon to Charles Mingus and Howard Rumsey’s Lighthouse All-Stars.

In addition to the volume’s photos and accompanying text. Gold conducts five distinct, lengthy Q & As, including with Quincy Jones and Sonny Rollins; the two legendary figures both went to and performed at many of the venues mentioned in “Sittin’ in.”

Says saxophonist Rollins at one point: “Jazz was really the music that facilitated integration among the races in this country and never got credit for it."

Says Jones: "Back then it wasn't about color in the clubs, it was about how good you can play. Racism would've been over in the 1950s if they'd listened to jazz guys."

Gold also converses with Dan Morgenstern, the now-retired jazz historian who directed the Rutgers Jazz Institute — the largest archived jazz collection in the world — for decades. At 92, Morgenstern, white, was right in the middle of all.

Ultimately Gold, now in his mid-60s, shows he understands jazz’s continuum. In addition to the elders, he converses with 46-year-old Jason Moran, the acclaimed contemporary pianist, composer and Kennedy Center arts administrator; and Robin Givhan, 57, the Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion journalist and author.

Moran, for his part, says, “Jazz is usually focused on the lore of the musician ... but every person on the stage understands that it is because of the people sitting in front of them, who’ve shown them enough respect to come, sit down and listen. Or talk and drink ... Even at the Kennedy Center, I tell the photographer, ‘Take pictures of the people on the stage, but take pictures of the people in the audience!'”

Commenting on photos housed in the book, Givhan notes: “The thing I’m struck by is the formality of their attire. The fact that in many instances, it’s almost [as if some people] could just as easily be walking into Sunday church as a nightclub.”

“Sittin in” serves as an exploration of jazz venues of the 1940s and 1950s — however, it is so much more.

Jon W. Poses is executive director of the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series. Reach him at jazznbsbl@socket.net.

