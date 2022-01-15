ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best SNL Celebrity Host of All Time

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live, or SNL, first hit TV screens in 1975, making it among the most enduring shows in the history of the medium. Creator Lorne Michaels continues to run the show. Some of the original cast went on to become among America’s best-known and most successful comedians. These include John...

WTHR

'West Side Story' breakout to host 'SNL'

NEW YORK — “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 15, NBC announced Thursday. DeBose, a Tony Award and Critics Choice Award nominee, stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg's critically-acclaimed “West Side Story,” currently in theaters.
ComicBook

SNL Announces First Host and Musical Guest of 2022

After taking a month off for the holidays, Saturday Night Live is planning to return to NBC for its first episode of 2022. The winter premiere is set to take place on January 15th, and the long-running sketch comedy series has just revealed who will be serving as the host and musical guest in its comeback episode. On Thursday, SNL announced that West Side Story star and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will be hosting the episode, with Roddy Rich serving as the musical guest.
Primetimer

Will Forte returning to SNL to host for the first time

The MacGruber star and Saturday Night Live cast member from 2002 to 2010 has been tapped to host the Jan. 22 episode. He'll be joined by Italian rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Forte is hosting one month after launching his MacGruber series on Peacock based on his SNL spoof of MacGyver. Forte is the second consecutive SNL host who stars in a Lorne Michaels-produced show. Saturday's show was hosted by Schmigadoon!'s Ariana DeBose, who won a Golden Globe this week for West Side Story. Michaels executive produces both MacGruber and Schmigadoon! ALSO: John Goodman recalls bombing his SNL audition in 1980.
Deadline

‘SNL’: Willem Dafoe Set To Host On Jan. 29 With Katy Perry As Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut. The Spider-Man and The Florida Project actor will host the NBC late-night comedy series on January 29. He will be joined by musical guest Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show. Dafoe will host the third consecutive show of the year, with Will Forte set as host for January 22’s show, alongside musical guests Måneskin. Dafoe, a four-time Academy Award nominee, has never hosted the show but he has been lampooned on it when Kate McKinnon spoofed his movie The Lighthouse in 2020. He currently plays the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and co-stars in Nightmare Alley. Perry, meanwhile, is making her fourth appearance, having hosted in 2011 and performed in 2010, 2013 and 2017. The American Idol judge is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency. The series is produced in association with Broadway Video and comes from creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels.
Collider

'SNL': Will Forte Set to Host with Musical Guest Måneskin

Saturday Night Live has set forth the next mission for none other than MacGruber himself, Will Forte. The actor and comedian will host the next episode of SNL, with musical guest Måneskin. While it's yet to be seen, a very good episode could be in store as Forte was a cast member on the series from seasons 28 through 35, a span of eight years. Both he and Måneskin will be making their first respective hosting and musical guest debuts.
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Ariana DeBose’s Hosting Debut

With “Saturday NIght Live” back in the New Year — and after closing out 2021 with a stripped down version of both a Fiver Timers Club and Christmas episode — it continues its 47th season’s impressive run of first-time hosts. This week saw Ariana DeBose fill that role, hot off her Golden Globe win (Best Support Actress in a Motion Picture) for “West Side Story.” Host: Ariana DeBose “SNL” has thankfully been out of the era of constant musical monologues for quite some time. Now, when there actually is one, it can be appreciated (instead of just seen as the go-to bit...
Vulture

Will Forte to Host SNL Next Week

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte is set to host SNL next week, on the heels of the MacGruber TV show’s December premiere on Peacock. Forte, who left the SNL cast back in 2010 after eight years at the show, will make his hosting debut on January 22. No doubt we should expect cameos from some of Forte’s classic 2000s sketch characters — maybe the Falconer and definitely the aforementioned MacGruber. SNL also announced that musical guests Måneskin, the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, will bring their Italian glam-rock spirit to Studio 8H next week — which should make for some interesting promos. SNL returned last night with its first episode of 2022, hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
