Letter to the Editor: Democracy dies in apathy

 3 days ago
I dragged my 14-year-old daughter to Cleveland for the Jan. 6 vigil. I urged my husband to come, but ... reasons. It was super cold, and I made her go back in and change because we would be standing out in the cold. I was dragging her from homework and chores. I felt it was important to represent.

To make it clear to those pretending it didn't happen. We remember. We won't let them pretend.

We layered clothes, skipped dinner and drove an hour to downtown Cleveland. I followed my GPS to Public Square. I've been there many times before, including January 2017 for the Women's March.

This time, it was dark. And cold. And the square was covered with (admittedly lovely) holiday lights. I recognized nothing.

I also saw no one gathering. We circled the square three or four times, looking for either parking or a gathering of people. I spotted about 20 people gathered, then two or three more wandering up.

I tried to find parking. I thought, "there's almost no one here. Why am I going to get lost, in the dark, freeze my buns off, when, in a city of 2 million people, maybe 20 showed up for democracy."

I kept circling the square, then decided to go home.

American democracy, this great experiment in government by the people, will die. Not because of violence, or invasion, or armed defeat. It will die through apathy.

– Holly Oyster, Alliance

