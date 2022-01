Inflation is hitting the housing market, forcing Florida buyers and sellers to change course. As inflation rises across the country, some buyers and sellers in South Florida are adjusting their home process to compensate. With the market in the region already red hot, real estate agents say they have been dealing with sellers who want to bump up their sell date, to take advantage of higher prices in case inflation slows the market while some buyers are also accelerating their buying process to take advantage of interest rates before they climb. More from the South Florida Sun-Sentineland CBS 12.

