POV video flying down Michigan’s glow snow tubing hill with colorfully lit lanes

Lots of you are probably asking this question: Will we have a January thaw here in Michigan?. I talked to seasoned long-range forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Now don’t run away immediately. While these forecasters work at the division of NOAA that forecasts next year and climate changes well into the future, some of the meteorologists stick to forecasting the next few weeks. The timeframe to the end of January is what we will look at for a January thaw.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO