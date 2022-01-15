ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

POV video flying down Michigan’s glow snow tubing hill with colorfully lit lanes

By Edward Pevos
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - There’s snow tubing and then there’s glow tubing. Check out our POV video above showing us flying down the...

