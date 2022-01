EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cornerback Ameer Speed has transferred to Michigan State after winning the national championship with Georgia last week. Speed has one year of eligibility remaining and had 13 tackles in 13 games with the Bulldogs in 2021. He is the fifth player to transfer to MSU for the upcoming season.

