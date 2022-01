PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police sergeant is credited with quick action to help save the lives of two different children within the span of a few days. According to officials, Sgt. Courtney Fink was driving past a home for an unrelated call when she saw a frantic family with a baby. They told her he quit breathing during feeding, and Sgt. Fink took quick action, giving the baby rubs to the sternum, as well as rolling him back and forth.

