Officials identified 66-year-old Lydia Aronce who died after a pedestrian crash on Jackson Street (Hayward, CA)

Hayward, CA

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Authorities identified 66-year-old Lydia Aronce, of Hayward, as the woman who lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle on Jackson Street.

Officers actively responded to the intersection of Jackson Street and Tarman Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]

January 15, 2022

