UK rapper slowthai made a quick trip to NYC to play Baby's All Right on Thursday night, a show that was only announced the day before and only cost $1. Needless to say, there was a giant line outside the club to nab one of the 40 tickets that would be available at the door -- the rest were given out via lottery -- and and those who braved the cold to get in were then met with a packed, sweaty, crazy show.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO