Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the basketball world right now as his Milwaukee Bucks are defending champions. While he probably won't repeat this season given the current competition throughout the league, there is no doubt that whenever Giannis is on the court, he is feared. The man can physically dominate any player in the league, and as a two-time MVP, other players know that they have to respect him whenever they go 1-on-1.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO