Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson (see the shocking lyrics)

By Cody Schultz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West might have moved on and entered a new relationship, but it seems West might still be hung up on his ex Kim Kardashian and he’s not hiding his feelings about the rumored new man in her life very well. Following their divorce in 2021, Kardashian was...

imretired
3d ago

Kanye the definition of a real punk. Threatening violence no wonder why all these rappers are dying

smarrteepants
1d ago

Let her go kaney your. A pathetic looser you lost your wife lmao what a circus With this family hahahahahahaa I’m loving it

