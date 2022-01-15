ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather advisories goes into effect

By Stevie Daniels
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvY9T_0dmcouIc00

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 1 PM Sunday - 1 AM Monday for areas north and west of the Bay.

Models show the snow moving in a bit earlier, around 2 PM Sunday afternoon with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour with more organized snow banding.

This is the time when snow will accumulate. It looks like the quick changeover from snow to freezing rain/sleet mix occurs around 9 PM along I-95.

A transition from freezing rain/sleet to cold rain will take place before midnight and precipitation overnight into early Monday will mainly fall in the form of liquid rain (moderate-heavy at times).

Higher snowfall totals are still projected to be north and west of the city. Snowfall totals decrease greatly south and east of I-95 as rain will be lingering over the southern end of the Eastern Shore for a longer duration. Winds will turn gusty Sunday evening - Monday, upwards of 45 mph at times. Some leftover flurries/sleet/light rain showers are possible around daybreak Monday which may create additional slick spots. Drier midday Monday.

More tranquil weather prevails for Tuesday with slightly below average temperatures. Trending milder for Wednesday and winds will remain on the elevated side through late week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:
Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 28. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 14. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday Snow, mainly after 4pm. High near 35. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday Night Rain and snow before 10pm, then rain between 10pm and 4am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow after 4am. Low around 29. Northeast wind 14 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
M.L.King Day A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lows In The Upper Teens, Possible Snow Showers Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning. The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
jocoreport.com

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Johnston County through Saturday. Two to four inches of snow is forecast in the county. Following a lull of precipitation Friday morning, snow will develop this afternoon and tonight. Three to four inches of snow is forecast along and east of I-95. Two to three inches of snow is forecast west of I-95.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for snow

Officials are extremely concerned about the potential for black ice through the weekend and are urging people to stay off roads for several days until ice on roads and bridges can thaw. Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas. Updated: 6...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
capecod.com

Winter Weather Advisory for “ocean effect” snow

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Scattered Ocean effect snow showers at times through Saturday afternoon. Total Snow Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties. * WHEN…Until 4 PM...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Snow showers will continue into tonight, tapering off early Saturday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect around the Charlotte Metro area, with Winter Storm Warnings for Anson, Richmond, Lancaster, and Chesterfield Counties. Flurries to 3″+ snowfall is possible tonight, with higher amounts further east of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
