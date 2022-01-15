Tri-Town News On Campus, Jan. 19

On Monday, January 10, 2022, our much beloved Edward John Dobkowski, 88, passed into the realm of spirit and light. He lived a dynamic and impactful life and passed quietly and peacefully in his home from natural causes. Born in Hopewell, NJ, to Charles and Helen Dobkowski, Ed grew up working the farms in Hopewell, delivering milk, throwing hay bails; then he founded his own dairy farm in Kingston; he then worked/served/played as the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at Princeton Day School for 17 years . He loved baseball, music, and hard work! He loved to give and to help others however he could. Ed is survived by his two sons, Ed and Michael (aka Karttikeya), as well as Diane, Bob, Jason and Carson Applegate, and his sister, Jean Mannix. Much gratitude goes to the angels at Caring Senior Services, Hamilton: Karen, Kim, Vera, and Lou Lou; as well as Cindy at Mercer Street Friends. A simple memorial gathering will be held on January 27, 6:00-8:00PM, at the Blackwell Memorial Home, Pennington. Honor his generous spirit by donating to your charity of choice, or to the Oblate Sisters of Providence, an organization he was proud to support.

