Howell, NJ

Tri-Town News On Campus, Jan. 19

By Submitted Content
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steven Murphy of Howell has been named to the president’s list at Berkeley College for the Spring 2021 semester. Students with a minimum of 12 academic credits who achieve a grade point average of 4.00 for two consecutive semesters in the same academic year qualify for...

Examiner Datebook, Jan. 19

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 19

The office manager of a Tinton Falls-based construction company has been criminally charged with swindling her employer out of more than $2.2 million over the course of seven years, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Donna Cook, 52, of Howell, is charged with second degree theft, third degree forgery...
Examiner News Briefs, Jan. 19

Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts announced the following mayoral appointments during the borough’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4:. • Environmental Commission: Bill Cotte for the chairman position, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022; Patricia Brown and Janice Buchalski, with terms ending Dec. 31, 2024;. • Planning Board: Borough Councilman...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 19

Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezzullo has announced the hiring of three new police officers who were sworn in as members of the department by Mayor Jonathan Hornik. Patrolman Kieran Hayes, Officer Julia Carotenuto and Patrolman Mark Polera took the oath of office during a ceremony at Town Hall. They will begin their journey as members of the 101st recruit class at the Monmouth County Police Academy, Freehold Township.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 19

• Freehold High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel, Freehold Borough. Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. For more information, contact Sue Shrott by email at Sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732-995-7754.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough Township Recreation awarded SNY Playball Grant by Chick-fil-a

Hillsborough was presented with new equipment and Chick-fil-a gift cards for the youth volunteers that donate their time towards the betterment of the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation youth basketball leagues.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP. Hillsborough Township Recreation was selected as a recipient of the SNY Playball Grant presented by Chick-fil-a.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Independent Datebook, Jan. 19

• The Brotherhood of Temple Shalom, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen Township, will host a blood and platelet drive on Feb. 1 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. in conjunction with RWJ Barnabas Health and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment by going to rwjuhdonorclub.org or by calling 732-235-8100, ext. 221. T-shirts and raffle chances will be given to all donors. Platelet donors will receive a gift card. Bring a photo ID; eat and drink prior to donating; and a mask is required. Medical eligibility questions should be referred to RWJUH Donor Services at 732-235-8100, ext. 248.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Edward John Dobkowski, 88

On Monday, January 10, 2022, our much beloved Edward John Dobkowski, 88, passed into the realm of spirit and light. He lived a dynamic and impactful life and passed quietly and peacefully in his home from natural causes. Born in Hopewell, NJ, to Charles and Helen Dobkowski, Ed grew up working the farms in Hopewell, delivering milk, throwing hay bails; then he founded his own dairy farm in Kingston; he then worked/served/played as the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at Princeton Day School for 17 years . He loved baseball, music, and hard work! He loved to give and to help others however he could. Ed is survived by his two sons, Ed and Michael (aka Karttikeya), as well as Diane, Bob, Jason and Carson Applegate, and his sister, Jean Mannix. Much gratitude goes to the angels at Caring Senior Services, Hamilton: Karen, Kim, Vera, and Lou Lou; as well as Cindy at Mercer Street Friends. A simple memorial gathering will be held on January 27, 6:00-8:00PM, at the Blackwell Memorial Home, Pennington. Honor his generous spirit by donating to your charity of choice, or to the Oblate Sisters of Providence, an organization he was proud to support.
Arnone anticipates busy year in Monmouth County

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a great holiday season spent with friends and family members. As we get deeper into the winter months, I want to assure our residents the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering has been preparing for inclement weather for months and is ready to serve at a moment’s notice.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Former mayor will lead Housing Initiatives of Princeton

Former Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert has accepted the volunteer position of interim board chair of the Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP). HIP, a Princeton based non-profit that provides transitional housing and support to individuals/families on the verge of homelessness, distributed $349,000 in rental assistance to 140 families in and around Princeton in 2021, according to information provided by HIP’s Executive Director Kathleen Gittleman.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton mask mandate goes into effect Jan. 13

Princeton’s Office of Emergency Management and Mayor Mark Freda have issued a Declaration of State of Emergency to all citizens and persons within the Municipality of Princeton due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Effective at 5 a.m. Jan. 13, face coverings will be required in...
PRINCETON, NJ
