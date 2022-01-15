Tri-Town News On Campus, Jan. 19

Steven Murphy of Howell has been named to the president’s list at Berkeley College for the Spring 2021 semester. Students with a minimum of 12 academic credits who achieve a grade point average of 4.00 for two consecutive semesters in the same academic year qualify for...
MIDDLETOWN – The Township Committee and the Middletown Township Public Schools Board of Education have announced they have retained Pinnacle Indoor Sports to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of repurposing the Port Monmouth School property to create an indoor sports and recreation center for the community. Pinnacle,...
Both Timberlane Middle School and Hopewell Valley Central High School have transitioned to a hybrid schedule this week. The two schools are preparing to return for full day in-person learning starting next week. The hybrid schedule began on Jan. 18 and goes through Jan. 21. During the hybrid schedule this...
David Laporte painted “Langar of Love,” directly inspired by the mission and the work of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen’s Food Pantry. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING. 7 / 10. Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab...
• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.
The office manager of a Tinton Falls-based construction company has been criminally charged with swindling her employer out of more than $2.2 million over the course of seven years, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Donna Cook, 52, of Howell, is charged with second degree theft, third degree forgery...
Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts announced the following mayoral appointments during the borough’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4:. • Environmental Commission: Bill Cotte for the chairman position, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022; Patricia Brown and Janice Buchalski, with terms ending Dec. 31, 2024;. • Planning Board: Borough Councilman...
Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezzullo has announced the hiring of three new police officers who were sworn in as members of the department by Mayor Jonathan Hornik. Patrolman Kieran Hayes, Officer Julia Carotenuto and Patrolman Mark Polera took the oath of office during a ceremony at Town Hall. They will begin their journey as members of the 101st recruit class at the Monmouth County Police Academy, Freehold Township.
• Freehold High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel, Freehold Borough. Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. For more information, contact Sue Shrott by email at Sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732-995-7754.
Hillsborough was presented with new equipment and Chick-fil-a gift cards for the youth volunteers that donate their time towards the betterment of the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation youth basketball leagues.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP. Hillsborough Township Recreation was selected as a recipient of the SNY Playball Grant presented by Chick-fil-a.
• The Brotherhood of Temple Shalom, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen Township, will host a blood and platelet drive on Feb. 1 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. in conjunction with RWJ Barnabas Health and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment by going to rwjuhdonorclub.org or by calling 732-235-8100, ext. 221. T-shirts and raffle chances will be given to all donors. Platelet donors will receive a gift card. Bring a photo ID; eat and drink prior to donating; and a mask is required. Medical eligibility questions should be referred to RWJUH Donor Services at 732-235-8100, ext. 248.
On Monday, January 10, 2022, our much beloved Edward John Dobkowski, 88, passed into the realm of spirit and light. He lived a dynamic and impactful life and passed quietly and peacefully in his home from natural causes. Born in Hopewell, NJ, to Charles and Helen Dobkowski, Ed grew up working the farms in Hopewell, delivering milk, throwing hay bails; then he founded his own dairy farm in Kingston; he then worked/served/played as the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at Princeton Day School for 17 years . He loved baseball, music, and hard work! He loved to give and to help others however he could. Ed is survived by his two sons, Ed and Michael (aka Karttikeya), as well as Diane, Bob, Jason and Carson Applegate, and his sister, Jean Mannix. Much gratitude goes to the angels at Caring Senior Services, Hamilton: Karen, Kim, Vera, and Lou Lou; as well as Cindy at Mercer Street Friends. A simple memorial gathering will be held on January 27, 6:00-8:00PM, at the Blackwell Memorial Home, Pennington. Honor his generous spirit by donating to your charity of choice, or to the Oblate Sisters of Providence, an organization he was proud to support.
Izzy Kasdin, who has served as the executive director of the Historical Society of Princeton since May 2016, will step down from the helm at the end of the month.PHOTO COURTESY OF HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF PRINCETON. Izzy Kasdin, who has served as the executive director of the Historical Society of...
Princeton University is planning to expand and upgrade the Dillon Gymnasium. Renovations such as improved space for strength and conditioning would take place internally for the Dillon Gym, and a two-story expansion on the southeast corner of the building and outdoor basketball court are some of the changes proposed for the existing building.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState has announced its 2022-23 Board of Trustees officers and the appointment of three new board members from Atlantic Health System, as part of the recent partnership between the two organizations. John M. Cantalupo will serve as chair, Kenneth J. Reilly as vice chair, and Nadia...
EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council reconvened via Zoom to reorganize for 2022. The Jan. 10 meeting began with the nomination and election of a new council president. With the floor open, Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy took the opportunity to nominate Councilman Jim Wendell to serve...
Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a great holiday season spent with friends and family members. As we get deeper into the winter months, I want to assure our residents the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering has been preparing for inclement weather for months and is ready to serve at a moment’s notice.
Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Susan M. Kiley were appointed as commissioner director and commissioner deputy director, respectively, at the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners’ 2022 organization meeting held on Jan. 6 at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. “I would like to thank the board for appointing me...
Former Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert has accepted the volunteer position of interim board chair of the Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP). HIP, a Princeton based non-profit that provides transitional housing and support to individuals/families on the verge of homelessness, distributed $349,000 in rental assistance to 140 families in and around Princeton in 2021, according to information provided by HIP’s Executive Director Kathleen Gittleman.
After a week of remote instruction, Lawrence Township public school students will be back in the classroom – but only for a half day, according to Superintendent of Schools Ross Kasun. In a Jan. 9 letter to parents, Kasun wrote that students will attend a half day of school...
Princeton’s Office of Emergency Management and Mayor Mark Freda have issued a Declaration of State of Emergency to all citizens and persons within the Municipality of Princeton due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Effective at 5 a.m. Jan. 13, face coverings will be required in...
Comments / 0