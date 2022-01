ATLANTA (DTN) -- USDA will partner with commodity groups to double the amount of corn and soybean acres that also use cover crops during the next eight years. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation on Monday to announce a new initiative with the United Soybean Board, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Pork Board, which has formed a partnership called Farmers For Soil Health. The partnership will work to double the use of different soil-health practices in the field, "especially cover crops" on corn and soybean acres. The goal is to double cover crop acres for farmers growing corn and soybeans to 30 million acres by 2030.

