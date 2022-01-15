ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal, claiming they feature cartoons that breach laws designed to improve children's diets

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059S3n_0dmcnlZ600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4oMF_0dmcnlZ600
Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal.

Thomson Reuters

  • Officials in Mexico have seized 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal, AP reported .
  • Cartoons featured on the boxes were thought to breach recent legislation to improve kids' diets.
  • The raid mainly took place at a warehouse located north of Mexico City.

Mexico has seized 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal, including Corn Flakes and Special K, AP reported .

According to AP, officials raided 75 stores and seized batches of Kellogg's products. Most of the raid took place at a warehouse located north of Mexico City.

The decision was made because the cartoon mascots on the boxes were thought to breach recent laws aimed at improving children's diets. The seized cereals may not necessarily contain high levels of sugar but the laws ban food companies from using marketing ploys to entice children, AP reported.

The health of Mexican residents is becoming an increasingly important area of concern for officials.

In 2020, the southern state of Oaxaca put measures in place to curb an obesity crisis in the country, which has been underscored by high death tolls during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported .

Lawmakers in the region banned the sale of sugary drinks and high-calorie snacks to children, and proposed fines and potential closures for stores breaching these rules.

According to a 2020 study , about 73% of the Mexican population is considered overweight.

Kellogg's did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The cereal boxes that were seized in the raid also reportedly excluded nutritional information, Mexico's consumer protection agency told AP.

Last year, Kellogg's workers made headlines when 1,400 workers ended their 77-day long strike after voting on a new contract that included cost-of-living raises for employees.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 214

Scap Scap
3d ago

they should do something about their drug trade and cartel problems. I don't think either of those are healthy for anyone

Reply(21)
132
Rainh2o
3d ago

I think most of obesity problems with kids is caused by parents letting their kids eat unhealthy, right. But, then they allow them to lay around the house on their phones, tablets, play video games instead of kicking their little butts outside to play. We use to get up and couldn’t wait to get outside with our friends and play army, ride bikes or play sports till we were made to come in at dark thirty. Mexico has a lot more problems than a box of corn flakes. The boxes they are showing are not even Frosted Flakes. Interesting!

Reply(11)
42
ryan
3d ago

Mexico has bigger problems to worry about then trying to promote a healthy diet. corruption, poverty and the drug cartels are their biggest problems, 40% of Mexico is in poverty, I doubt they have much of a choice when it comes to diets. millions of Mexican citizens have already left Mexico, seeking greener pastures. they obviously have bigger problems than what's on a cereal box, it is obvious through this story that the Mexican government is not interested in solving its biggest problems.

Reply(2)
18
Related
Bakery and Snacks

Kellogg’s responds to Mexican breakfast cereal seizure

Following the seizure of some of its cereals in Mexico over alleged contravention of the country's marketing laws, Kellogg’s told BakeryandSnacks it is still committed to wholesome, affordable food for Mexican consumers – no matter what age. Earlier today, this site reported that Mexican officials had seized 388,000...
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Kellogg's falls foul of Mexico sugar labeling rules

US cereal giant Kellogg's has been sanctioned by the Mexican authorities for breaking sugar and other content labeling rules in a country with one of the world's most obese populations. Some 70 percent of Mexicans are overweight and nearly a third are obese, according to government data. st/yug/dr/mlm
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
iheart.com

Series of Cattle Mutilations in Argentina Spark Chupacabra Concerns

A series of mysterious cattle mutilations on a farm in Argentina have given rise to concerns that a chupacabra could be behind the unsettling slayings. According to a local media report, the curious case centers around farmer Hugo Valenzuela's property near the city of Esquina. In three separate incidents over the last two months, he has found cows that were killed in a peculiar fashion wherein their tongues, udders, and reproductive organs were removed with an eerie level of precision.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Mexico#Cereals#Thomson Reuters Officials#Ap#Mexican#Guardian
CarBuzz.com

Canada And Mexico Join Forces Against America Over Cars

America's northern and southern neighbors are officially teaming up over what they deem to be an unfair interpretation of North American automotive free trade rules. Per Reuters, Canada has officially signed Mexico's complaint against the US over new rules in the US-Mexico-Canada free trade pact (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2020. More specifically, the issue at hand is how the new rules are being interpreted.
CARS
Reuters

Mexico says panel should rule on auto dispute with U.S. by Q3

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An arbitration panel looking at a Mexican complaint regarding U.S. interpretation of how free trade rules apply to the continental automotive industry should make a ruling by the third quarter of this year, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday. Canada on Thursday indicated that it...
CARS
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Place
Mexico City
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

363K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy