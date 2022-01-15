ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after an SUV slammed into a tanker truck in Woodland Hills; 1,000 gallons of fuel spill (Los Angeles, CA)

One person died and about 1,000 gallons of fuel were spilled after a fiery crash early Friday morning in Woodland Hills.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 1 a.m. at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Canoga Avenue. The early reports showed that an SUV was speeding down Victory Boulevard when it plowed into the tanker truck, which was heading north on Canoga Avenue [...]

January 15, 2022

