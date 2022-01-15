Castoro Cellars 2019 Whale Rock Vineyard Reserve Estate Grown Carignane (Paso Robles)

Even though it is in the Rattlesnake Hills of the Yakima Valley, there’s some natural synergy between Sonrisa Vineyard and King Estate. Both the winemaker, Brent Stone, and the grower, Nick Loeffler, are products of Washington State University. And while Sonrisa is devoted to Iberian Peninsula varieties, Loeffler’s organic farming practices fit with the desired approach of Ray Nuclo, King Estate’s director of vineyard operations. Stone develops a dense and deep style of Tempranillo, which can handle the 27 months in nearly 50% new French oak. That shows in the black cherry, dark plum and baking spice tones, which make for a remarkably elegant version of this Spanish red. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer judging (Outstanding!).
