Castoro Cellars 2019 Whale Rock Vineyard Reserve Estate Grown Carignane (Paso Robles)

2022 Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors installed. – Every year the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) membership recognizes one of their own who has exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region. Billy Grant, business development head & partner at McPrice Myers Wines, will receive the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award as voted on by his peers. A special Where Wine Takes You podcast will feature Grant where his history and current endeavors will be discussed in making him the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Country Industry Person of the Year.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO