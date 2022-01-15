ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castoro Cellars 2019 Whale Rock Vineyard Reserve Estate Grown Carignane (Paso Robles)

This is a fresh, vibrant and buoyant style of Carignan, starting with aromas of dark berry, turned earth...

Latah Creek Wine Cellars 2019 Familigia Vineyard Rosé of Malbec, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14

Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
The 10 Most Popular Chardonnays and How We Rated Them

Undoubtedly the most popular wine grape in the country, Chardonnay’s many expressions make it a wine lover’s true delight. From brisk, zesty and fruit-driven unoaked versions to buttery, creamy, oak bombs—and of course the many that strike a fine balance between the two—this grape is no one-trick pony.
Pangloss Cellars 2018 Brut Sparkling Chenin Blanc (Sonoma County)

With a strong, lively mousse of dry, lemony flavor, this wine also tastes of vanilla biscuit, grapefruit and tangerine, with high-toned, persistent acidity. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Alta Cellars 2019 Syrah (Lake Chelan)

The aromas of this blend of fruit from Defiance and Baresford Rocks vineyards bring notes of herb, medicine, ash and purple gummy candy. Plump, soft fruit flavors follow, showing a pleasing elegance. Café au lait notes linger on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $46,Buy Now. Variety.
Opolo 2018 Summit Creek Merlot (Paso Robles)

Baked cherry aromas are met with clove on the nose of this bottling. The palate is loaded with spices, including mace, nutmeg, clove and cardamom, with a muddled cherry-paste backdrop. Matt Kettmann. rating. 88. Price. $24,Buy Now. Designation. Summit Creek. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle...
Goose Ridge 2018 Poppy Cellar Select Artist Series Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This wine's aromas pop with notes of raw meat, flower, pepper, baking spice and raspberry. Ripe, full-bodied black raspberry flavors follow, coating the palate end to end and leading to a long finish. There's a lot of structure behind it all. It's outrageously delicious. Cellar or decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
Thirty-Seven 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)

High-toned, fresh and mineral-driven, this wine is cool and coastal in style, with quiet tannins wrapped around crisp pomegranate, rhubarb and forest tones. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Succession 2019 The Rocks Reserve Syrah (Walla Walla Valley (WA))

Fruit for this wine comes from Ancient Stones Vineyard in the Rocks District, and the aromas make the location abundantly clear. They announce themselves with notes of stem, freshly picked asparagus, olive and firepit. Plush fruit and savory flavors follow. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $78,Buy Now. Designation. The...
Callan Cellars 2019 Boushey Vineyards Grenache, Yakima Valley $38

Last year, Lisa Callan’s brilliant Picpoul grown by Dick Boushey was the best white wine at the Great Northwest Invitational. This year, she used two other Rhône varieties to raise her total Platinums to six in four years, an effort led by this Grenache. Notes of boysenberry and red currant combine with cola, cigar box and mocha inside a red with a remarkable body and never-ending finish. The result is a fantastic red that adds another chapter to Callan’s emerging reputation as one of Woodinville’s premier producers. Awards: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
Billy Grant named 2021 ‘Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year’

2022 Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors installed. – Every year the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) membership recognizes one of their own who has exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region. Billy Grant, business development head & partner at McPrice Myers Wines, will receive the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award as voted on by his peers. A special Where Wine Takes You podcast will feature Grant where his history and current endeavors will be discussed in making him the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Country Industry Person of the Year.
Venge 2018 Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)

This is sultry, silky and sophisticated, with impressively integrated layers of cedar, clove and sage over a wealth of rich red fruit. It shows generous oak and a tannic grip that should keep it lively in the bottle for many years. Enjoy from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price.
Ehret 2016 Bavarian Lion Vineyards Merlot (Knights Valley)

This is a thick, concentrated and grippy wine, intensely ripe and rich in style. Black olive, garrigue, cedar and bay leaf accent lightly spiced oak and deep, brooding black fruit. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. $48,Buy Now. Designation. Bavarian Lion Vineyards. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15.5%
Pisoni 2019 Estate Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

There's a pleasant nutty quality to the nose of this bottling, alongside aromas of baked lemon, apricot and white flower. It's full bodied on the palate but not overly rich, as nectarine, ripe pear and baked apricot flavors are cut by a pinch of sea salt. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.
Lynmar Estate 2019 Young Vines Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

This wine offers nicely balanced characteristics of dried herb, sage and slate, which complement the wild-strawberry and pomegranate flavors that present as crisp and bright. The tannins add texture and moderate weight. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Young Vines. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Sagemoor 2017 Miguel the Man Weinbau Vineyard Merlot-Cabernet Franc (Wahluke Slope)

Crafted by Chris Peterson (Avennia), the aromas draw you into the glass, with notes of black tea, bittersweet dark chocolate, black coffee, cherry, dried herb, leaf and graphite, showing a lot of nuance. The palate brings intensity of flavor along with plenty of sophistication and spot-on balance. Firm tannins back it all up. It's beautiful. Best after 2026, with a long life beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
King Estate Winery 2017 Sonrisa Vineyard Tempranillo, Columbia Valley $50

Even though it is in the Rattlesnake Hills of the Yakima Valley, there’s some natural synergy between Sonrisa Vineyard and King Estate. Both the winemaker, Brent Stone, and the grower, Nick Loeffler, are products of Washington State University. And while Sonrisa is devoted to Iberian Peninsula varieties, Loeffler’s organic farming practices fit with the desired approach of Ray Nuclo, King Estate’s director of vineyard operations. Stone develops a dense and deep style of Tempranillo, which can handle the 27 months in nearly 50% new French oak. That shows in the black cherry, dark plum and baking spice tones, which make for a remarkably elegant version of this Spanish red. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer judging (Outstanding!).
Schmidt Family Vineyards 2018 Reserve Touriga Naçional, Applegate Valley, $38

A year ago, the Schmidt clan used a fortified Tempranillo with five years of age to claim a Platinum. In Portugal, that grape is called Tinta Roriz. Touriga Naçional is another Portuguese variety that often plays a role in Port-style wines. However, this interpretation is made into a dry red table wine that’s gone gold three times in 2021. It now wears a Platinum for its hints of dark cherry, plum and coffee, creamy structure and juicy finish of black raspberry and vanilla. Awards: Oregon Wine Experience (gold), Savor NW (gold), Denver International (gold).
