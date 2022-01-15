ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football coach abruptly resigns overnight

By Jon Cooper
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Graham has resigned as the head football coach of the University of Hawai’i after completing just his second year of a 5-year contract. Graham finished his Hawai’i tenure as 11-11 in 2 seasons. “Todd informed me of his decision to resign,” said UH Athletics Director David...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly is wasting no time rebuilding LSU's offense

The rebuilding of the LSU offense has begun. The Tigers’ offense starting disappearing when Myles Brennan suffered a broken bone in his non-throwing arm at the end of preseason camp last summer. John Emery II was declared ineligible and missed the entire season. Kayshon Boutte was injured and missed...
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama player, assistant named Louisville offensive coordinator

Alabama alum Lance Taylor has been named the new offensive coordinator at Louisville. Taylor played wide receiver for Alabama from 1999-2003, joining the team as a walk-on and eventually earning a scholarship. He was named special teams captain in 2003 by then-head coach Mike Shula. Taylor got his start in coaching in 2007 as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban’s staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Graham
Person
David Matlin
saturdaydownsouth.com

JT Daniels reportedly makes decision on Georgia future

JT Daniels is expected to remove himself from the suddenly crowded Georgia quarterback room and enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Mike Griffith of the AJC’s Dawg Nation. Daniels, who started the season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, missed time because of oblique and lat injuries, and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Hawai I#The Rainbow Warriors
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Coaching News

Cincinnati football is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Bearcats earned a trip to the College Football Playoff following a 13-0 regular-season and win in the AAC Championship. Fickell isn’t planning on a lone trip to the playoff. He believes this is just the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Says 1 NFL Quarterback Is Not The Answer

Sunday afternoon was a tough one for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia was blown out by Tampa Bay, 31-15, in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Hurts struggled to pass the ball all game long. He threw multiple interceptions and appeared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reportedly hiring Georgia assistant coach to LSU staff

Brian Kelly is reportedly hiring an assistant coach off of the Georgia staff. LSU is “set to hire” Cortez Hankton, who coached Georgia wide receivers for 4 seasons, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Hankton, who turns 41 next week, was born in New Orleans and is a...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn lands commitment from transferring Oregon QB

Auburn lost QB Bo Nix to the Oregon Ducks via the transfer portal this offseason. Well, now the Tigers have gotten some revenge, it seems, picking up a commitment from a transferring Oregon quarterback. As you can see below, Robby Ashford — a native of Hoover, Alabama — announced via...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on meaning of Auburn's possible No. 1 ranking

Paul Finebaum has watched Auburn basketball ascend to being a national contender, and this week, the Tigers are likely to be the new No. 1 team in the country when the new AP Top 25 poll comes out later on Monday. Finebaum, the ESPN commentator, spoke about the impact of...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU staffer retained by Brian Kelly reportedly leaves for new job

Brian Kelly is working to finalize his staff, and now a report has come out that one of his staffers that he retained has left for a job promotion. Gerald Chatman, a defensive analyst, has accepted an offer to be the defensive line coach at Tulane, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported. Chatman previously worked as an assistant defensive line coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hawaii coaching search: Former UH quarterback, Mountain West assistant expected to be top candidate

Hawaii is currently the only open FBS head coaching job after Todd Graham’s Friday resignation. College football fans are always curious to see what coaching carousel action will come from an FBS vacancy. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that Jimmy Chang, a former Hawaii quarterback currently on staff at Colorado State, is expected to be a top candidate for the UH job.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy