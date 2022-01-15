ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are Airbus Planes Built?

By Matt Falcus
airportspotting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus is one of the two largest airliner manufacturers in the world, alongside Boeing. It is a company which utilises various other manufacturers who produce parts of its aircraft, which are then brought together at different sites to assemble the final airframes. History of Airbus. Airbus Industries was founded...

www.airportspotting.com

New York Post

FAA rejects FedEx proposal to install missile-defense system on Airbus planes

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was withdrawing proposed conditions that could have allowed delivery company FedEx to install a laser-based missile-defense on jet-maker Airbus A321-200 airplanes. The FAA said Tuesday it “has determined that further internal study is necessary.” The FAA said to avoid confusion “a comment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.We are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.British Airways cancelled a handful of flights from Heathrow to Boston Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airportspotting.com

Classic Airline Fleets – KLMs Boeing 747 SUD

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines – today part of the Air France-KLM group of airlines – is one of the world’s oldest and best loved carriers. Based at Amsterdam Schiphol airport in the Netherlands, KLM has a long history of providing air transport to far corners of the globe – former colonies of the Netherlands, as well as important business destinations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader-Telegram

Airbus continues flying above Boeing

SEATTLE — With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world’s top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in...
SEATTLE, WA
businessalabama.com

Airbus Mobile turns to sustainable fuel

An Airbus 320 fuels with a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend at Airbus’ Mobile Final Assembly Line for delivery to Spirit Airlines. As part of Airbus’ ongoing commitment to sustainability in aviation, all aircraft delivered from its U.S. manufacturing facility will be fueled with a SAF blend on the delivery flight. As of this week,…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ifn.news

Qantas returns Airbus A380 to service

Australian flag carrier Qantas has returned the Airbus A380 to service. The airline’s first flight of the type since the beginning of the pandemic took place on 11th January with service from Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport to Los Angeles International in California. This marks the first commercial A380 service for the airline since late March 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airportspotting.com

Is it Still Possible to Spot Classic 747-200s?

In 1969, Boeing first flew the 747 which had been developed since 1965. It rolled out on 30th September 1968 and came to be known as the “Jumbo-Jet”; the aircraft was originally powered by Pratt & Whitney’s JT9D engines which were later replaced by GE CF6 and Rolls-Royce RB211 by some airline. As the popularity grew for 747, the airlines demanded a long-range variant to operate long-haul flights, therefore the same team which designed the 747-100, sat down to make a new variant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Boeing outsells Airbus on 2021 jetliner orders

ANKARA (Jan 12): US aerospace company Boeing outsold its European rival Airbus, logging 909 gross orders for aircraft in 2021, data showed Tuesday (Jan 11). Despite doubling its gross order intake in 2021 compared to a year earlier with 771 new sales, Airbus surrendered the crown to Boeing for the first time in three years, Anadolu Agency reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

Boeing deliveries rose in 2021 but still lag Airbus

Boeing delivered more than twice as many commercial planes in 2021 as the year earlier, but still lagged its archrival Airbus in the closely-watched industry benchmark, according to figures released Tuesday. The US aviation giant, benefitting from the return of its 737 MAX jet in most leading markets, delivered 340...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Airbus delivers over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021

Airbus delivered over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021, according to industry sources. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Airbus exceeded its full-year target of 600 deliveries, leading U.S. rival Boeing. With Airbus sure of surpassing its 2021 target by some 11 new aircraft, it is now focusing on narrow-body...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Factbox-Airbus vs Boeing orders and deliveries in 2021

(Reuters) - Planemakers Airbus and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have issued their annual orders and deliveries for 2021, showing mixed fortunes in their transatlantic business rivalry. Here are highlights of the new numbers, which show that Airbus remained the largest planemaker by deliveries. Boeing won the new order race after accounting adjustments relating to cumulative orders, but remained behind its rival based on the number of airplanes reported ordered or cancelled during 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus achieves 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus SE delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, demonstrating resilience and recovery with progress on ramp-up plans. “Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results. The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements. At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Airbus closely watching Chinese outbreaks but no disruption at Tianjin

Airbus is watching for potential effects of the latest coronavirus variant on its industrial set-up in China, but has not yet seen any disruption to operations at its Tianjin plant. Chief executive Guillaume Faury, speaking during a 10 January briefing, acknowledged that the company was “very closely” monitoring the development...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Airbus Ended 2021 on a High Note

Airbus delivered 93 commercial jets in December, allowing it to surpass its full-year target of 600 deliveries. The top aircraft manufacturer also recorded 139 net firm orders for commercial jets last month, keeping its backlog above 7,000 units. Deliveries should continue to recover in 2022, and order activity seems poised...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

2022 Update: The Largest Airbus A380 Fleets In The World

Even before the global health crisis struck, it was already well-known that the A380’s popularity was in decline. Indeed, Airbus had officially canceled the program in February of 2019, while Air France had already scheduled a phasing-out of the type. Of course, the events of 2020 expedited the removal of the A380 from some fleets around the world. So, as we begin a new year, which airlines have the largest collections of A380s?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

On The Right Path: Airbus Increases Deliveries By 8% In 2021

Airbus today shared that it delivered a total of 611 aircraft to 88 different customers last year. The European aircraft manufacturer emphasizes that it achieved its commercial delivery goal for 2021 with this figure. Better than the previous year. The aviation powerhouse delivered 45 more planes in 2021 than in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Explained: What The Codes Mean Behind Airbus And Boeing Plane Names

Commercial aircraft names are something most aviation enthusiasts will be familiar with. Indeed, almost all of our readers will know the difference between an Airbus A350 and Airbus A380. It would be another safe statement to say that those same readers will know the difference between a Boeing 737-700 and 737-800. But what about the difference between a Boeing 737-824 and a 737-8CT? It’s all (or at least some) of these extra numbers (and letters) that we’ll attempt to decode in the following article.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

