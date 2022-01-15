Where are Airbus Planes Built?

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.We are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.British Airways cancelled a handful of flights from Heathrow to Boston Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco on...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 HOURS AGO