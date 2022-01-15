ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Won’t you consider becoming a living donor?

Living organ donation is when a living person donates an organ or a part of an organ for transplantation into another person. Living organ donors make thousands of transplants possible every year. More than 100,000 people are on the waiting list for an organ transplant in the United States....

Local Airforce veteran searches for kidney donor

McELHATTAN — Facing the prospect of daily dialysis treatments, local Airforce veteran and Clinton County native Tom Allen is looking for a kidney donor. The 78-year-old who resides in McElhattan was diagnosed with kidney disease 10 years ago and has since done his best to avoid such an outcome. However, in June doctor’s said he is nearing stage 5 of the disease and would ultimately need treatments and replacement of the organ.
Become a donor this Blood Donor Awareness Month

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – January is Blood Donor Awareness Month! Mark Pompilio from the Community Blood Center shares how you can become a donor, and participate in their first blood drive of the year!
First Human Receives a Pig Heart Transplant – But Many Hoosiers Still Need You to Become an Organ Donor

A man just had a successful heart transplant and is now the proud owner of a new pig heart. When I see the headline "The First Successful Pig-To-Human Heart Transplant", the first thing that comes to mind is the funny line from "Talladega Nights" where Ricky Bobby wins a race and his crew chief comes over to tell him that he needs to drive less recklessly. Ricky then references someone getting a heart transplant from a pig. In case you need a refresher, here is that clip:
A straight answer on what constitutes excessive NSAID use

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 72-year-old male in good health. I do, however, suffer from arthritis in my left ankle, the result of a broken bone while playing football in high school. When the pain flares, I take an Aleve, and it provides quick and nearly total relief. I have read that the excessive use of Aleve can result in kidney damage. My question is: What constitutes “excessive use”? I have asked several doctors and get vague and confusing answers. Some say to take two a day for three days but no more. Others say to take it for as long as necessary but “not too long.” Still others give different advice, but all of it ambiguous. Do you have a better answer? — R.C.
