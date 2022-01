JACKSON, MI – Right now, they go by names like “475″ and “474,” but some of Jackson’s snowplows are about to be given new names by the Jackson community. The city of Jackson is encouraging residents to submit names for five plow and salt trucks operated by the Department of Public Works. Residents with name suggestions may submit them through the city’s website by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

