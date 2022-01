Duane played electric organ, and Michele filled in when he took a break. That’s how it was at the clubs in Oklahoma City back in the ’80s. She kept the tips from her part of the program, most of them going towards her growing transformer collection. The father-daughter duo played soft rock and country. “My father could pick up almost any instrument and play it, although he wasn’t formally trained,” said Michele Zehr. She was not quite that accomplished yet in those days, but then again, she was only 7.

NELSON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO