ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Godfather’ Is Officially Getting A 4K UHD Release And Will Hit Theaters For 50th Anniversary

By Wolf Sports Staff
wolfsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4K Ultra HD release of all-time great movie The Godfather was fully expected for 2022 despite now official word on its release. Now, Paramount Pictures has confirmed that The Godfather trilogy will be available in 4K for the 50th anniversary of the 1972 release of the original masterpiece. The Godfather...

wolfsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Godfather - Official 50th Anniversary Trailer

To celebrate The Godfathers's 50th anniversary, the movie will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision, beginning February 25, 2022. This will be exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories globally. All three Godfather films have also been restored and will be available on 4K Ultra HD from ​March 22, 2022.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

THE GREEN MILE Gets 4K UHD Release on February 22nd, 2022

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has given The Green Mile a 4K upgrade and will be releasing it as a 4K UHD & Blu-ray Combo Pack (along with Digital) that will be available on February 22nd. Here's a look at the official cover art and list of bonus features:. Burbank, Calif.,...
BURBANK, CA
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: “The Godfather” Trilogy 4K Release

Paramount Home Media has premiered the trailer for the upcoming “The Godfather” trilogy 4K re-release timed for the 50th anniversary of the original 1972 film. The original film will score a limited theatrical re-release on February 25th while March 22nd is the launch date for both the 4K UHD Blu-ray trilogy box-set and the new 4K restorations of all three films in digital storefronts.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

A Hard Day’s Night: Criterion Releases 4K UHD

Starring The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night is the latest classic title to get a 4K Ultra HD upgrade from The Criterion Collection. Richard Lester, who also plays piano and turns 90 years old on January 19, approved the new 4K digital restoration. Fans have three different audio options to choose from: a monaural soundtrack, stereo, and 5.1 surround mixes supervised by sound producer Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios. The sound mix is presented in uncompressed monaural, uncompressed stereo, and DTS-HD Master Audio. A Hard Day’s Night can be found on both the 4K UHD disc and Blu-ray. However, all of the bonus features are on Blu-ray.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#4k Movies#Amc Theaters#The Godfather#Paramount Pictures#Dolby Cinema#Academy Award#Dolby Vision#Amc Theatres
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Secrets of ‘Moon Knight’: Ethan Hawke’s Villain and Oscar Isaac’s Accent

Chaos reigns in the mind of Steven Grant. Or is that Marc Spector? Dueling personalities come to a head in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, based on the cult comic hero of the same name, and created by head writer Jeremy Slater. Unlike Marvel Studios’ previously released Disney+ series, all existing in and impacting the larger MCU, Moon Knight, isn’t anchored by a character familiar to audiences who have been following along with in the MCU for the past 14 years. The series is anchored by Oscar Isaac, which has certainly drawn increased interest in the character. Still, Moon Knight is something...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
Variety

Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’

“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” Pedro Almodóvar’s hit dark comedy starring Carmen Maura and Fernando Guillén, will be adapted for an Apple TV Plus series. Gina Rodriguez is attached to star as Pepa Marcos, Maura’s original role in the 1988 film, and Almodóvar is slated to executive produce the show via his El Deseo banner. Rodriguez, in addition to being cast as a lead, will also executive produce via her I Can and I Will Productions banner alongside partner Molly Breeskin. The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to report the news, was told by sources that the movie’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Dead Talents Society’: Sony Pictures International & Taiwan’s Activator To Co-Produce Paranormal Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: In yet another of a recent string of intriguing local-language projects, Sony Pictures International Productions is teaming with Taiwan’s Activator to co-produce paranormal comedy Dead Talents Society. SPIP has also acquired worldwide distribution rights in addition to closing a deal for global remake rights. Directed by John Hsu (Detention), the feature is based on his short film which he also wrote (check it out below). The premise centers around ghosts who strive to be the most successful and famous stars in the underworld through their scare tactics and performances amongst the living. The end goal is to become the spookiest...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy