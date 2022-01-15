ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Officer shoots man in custody after emergency room scuffle

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. — A man in police custody was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room early Saturday after scuffling with an officer, officials said. The man was in...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Sheriff's office: 2-year-old shot, wounded in mother's car

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded while sitting in his mother’s car on Monday evening, authorities in North Carolina said. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was shot in the upper leg as he sat the front seat of the car parked on Crest Circle in Spring Lake, WNCN-TV reported. The boy’s mother was in the driver’s seat talking to another adult outside of the car when the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL News

One killed in crash on I-85 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near East Club Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Durham police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash. More from WRAL. Mega Millions Drawing. The road...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
WRAL News

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas prosecutor said Tuesday that he won't file criminal charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes following an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Room#Duke University Hospital#Durham Police#Duke Health
WRAL News

TSA seizes 254 firearms at North Carolina airports in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Transportation Security Administration officers seized 106 guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021, nearly double the number they seized at the airport in the previous year, a news release said. Another 100 firearms were taken at the security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, three times...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL News

100 firearms found in luggage at RDU during 2021

Morrisville, N.C. — Instances of firearms in carry-on luggage spiked at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021 although travel volume was down. Officers of the Transportation Security Administration discovered 100 firearms in searches at security checkpoints at RDU in 2021. In North Carolina, only Charlotte saw more – 106.
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald to be released

CHICAGO — The white Chicago police officer whose fatal shooting of Black teen Laquan McDonald put the city at the center of a national debate about race and law enforcement is set to be released from prison next month after serving less than half of the 81-month sentence imposed three years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

Report: German police see surge in fake vaccine certificates

BERLIN — Police in Germany are investigating thousands of cases of suspected forgery of coronavirus vaccine certificates, the dpa news agency reported Wednesday. It cited figures obtained from the country's 16 states showing more than 12,000 police investigations have been opened nationwide. Dpa reported that the number of probes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy