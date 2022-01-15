Officer shoots man in custody after emergency room scuffle

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded while sitting in his mother’s car on Monday evening, authorities in North Carolina said. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was shot in the upper leg as he sat the front seat of the car parked on Crest Circle in Spring Lake, WNCN-TV reported. The boy’s mother was in the driver’s seat talking to another adult outside of the car when the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office said.

SPRING LAKE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO