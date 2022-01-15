ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The FAA Proposes to Allow FedEx Aircraft to Carry Anti-Missile Laser Countermeasures

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcUjq_0dmceWxC00

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has filed a proposal with the U.S. Department of Transportation to equip FedEx aircraft with infrared countermeasures whose purpose would be to protect against heat-seeking missiles, according to The Drive.

"This action proposes special conditions for the Airbus Model A321-200 airplane. This airplane, as modified by FedEx Express (FedEx), will have a novel or unusual design feature when compared to the state of technology envisioned in the airworthiness standards for transport category airplanes. This design feature is a system that emits infrared laser energy outside the aircraft as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles," states the proposal.

The FAA says these measures are necessary since the last few years have seen several incidents abroad where civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS). Since 1970, the International Civil Aviation Organization has counted 42 attacks involving MANPADS systems on civilian aircraft. The FAA goes on to say that current airworthiness regulations for commercial aircraft are devoid of safety standards.

The request is not new for the FAA or FedEx. Infrared countermeasures for FedEx aircraft have already been proposed before and the firm has been testing anti-missile countermeasures aboard its aircraft as far back as 2006.

Back then, it equipped a McDonnell Douglas MD-10 with Northrop Grumman’s pod-based Guardian DIRCM system. The move was part of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Counter-MANPADS Program which focused on anti-missile systems for commercial aircraft, testing two infrared countermeasure systems.

The systems tested were the Northrop Grumman Guardian and the BAE Systems JetEye. After a study that involved 16,000 hours of flight testing, the DHS declared that both systems “met effectiveness requirements." In 2019, the same study also evaluated the feasibility of using high-altitude long-endurance drones to provide standoff protection against MANPADS. This project called CHLOE was however found not to meet requirements and never took off.

Comments / 28

Not Happening
3d ago

Obama and Hilary turning Kadaffi's SA 7 Grail missiles over to Syrian Terrorists has consequences I see .

Reply
11
JG1861
3d ago

How about equipping passenger planes. I’d rather see packages falling from the sky then bodies.

Reply(3)
8
jon ormand
2d ago

so I am not a airplane guy so pls forgive my stupidity. But does the FAA expect direct attacks here in America? Has the administration failed to protect America by allowing terrorists and black market ground to air missiles flow freely here?or does the FAA expect Americans to rise up against this administration?There is more to this article and that dives deeply into how safe or lack thereof we as a people are.

Reply
3
Related
Fudzilla

FedEx wants lasers on its cargo planes

FedEx has applied to the FAA seeking approval to install a laser-based, anti-missile defense system on its cargo planes as an added safety measure. Apparently, it is a little worried that terrorists with the right military equipment, a single person can target a plane from three miles away using a heat-seeking missile.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Laser#Commercial Aircraft#The Drive#Airbus#Mcdonnell Douglas Md 10#Northrop Grumman#The Department Of#Dhs#Northrop Grumman Guardian#Bae Systems
The Independent

US airline chiefs warn 5G could cause ‘catastrophic’ flight disruption and strand thousands of Americans

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

FedEx seeks laser missile defense system for aircraft it doesn’t fly

The FedEx Express request for an onboard antimissile system made public last week on a federal website is unusual in several respects, including the fact the installation is for an Airbus A321 aircraft that the express freight carrier doesn’t even have in its fleet and is for passengers, not cargo. And FedEx applied for the design modification more than two years ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Looks like FedEx won’t be adding lasers to its airplanes

It looks like the FAA may have made a whoopsie. Remember when the US aviation authority suggested that FedEx might possibly potentially maybe be able to stick a laser onto its cargo planes to knock missiles out of the sky? Yeah, no: “further internal study is necessary,” the FAA wrote on Thursday (via Reuters), adding that the proposal “is not moving forward at this time.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

5G news - latest: Launch branded ‘reckless’ by Pilots Association amid flight cancellation chaos

Major international airlines have begun cancelling flights to the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns about 5G wireless towers near airports.Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announced it would suspend flights after the Airlines for America trade group pressured the Biden administration over “catastrophic disruption” due to the scheduled 19 January rollout.Emirates suspended flights into nine airports, including Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flying into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, the Los Angeles airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

FAA yanks proposed safety conditions for FedEx missile defense system

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday withdrew special safety conditions it officially proposed earlier in the day that FedEx Express would need to meet in order to receive approval for installing a laser-emitting antimissile defense system on an aircraft. The decision effectively puts on hold any review of FedEx’s plan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

Why Did FedEx Ask the FAA About Installing Lasers on Airplanes?

FedEx–whose fleet includes Boeing 767s such as this one–doesn’t currently fly A321s, but the FAA says it has asked permission to outfit them with laser-based missile-defense systems. [Courtesy FedEx]. Imagine FedEx (NYSE:FDX) cargo aircraft armed with laser missile-defense systems. Unbelievable? FedEx apparently didn’t think so. In...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CLASSIX 107.9

Airline Carriers Are Pleading 5G May Cause Disaster Among Planes

Travelling has been a hassle ever since the pandemic hit. Airline carriers believe new 5G technology will only make it worse. Chief executives of major airlines wrote a letter to Biden administration members detailing their concerns about the new C-Band 5G service that is set to begin on January 19. The C-Band technology was won […]
INDUSTRY
The Independent

How could 5G affect flights?

Following a flurry of headlines about the delay to the rollout of high-speed 5G internet in the US, many travellers have concerns about its potential effect on flight safety.In early January, US mobile networks Verizon and AT&T agreed to push back their 5G rollouts - originally planned for December - until 19 January over aviation concerns, following a request from transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).However, this week top airline executives sent a letter to Buttigieg and other federal officials, saying in no uncertain terms that if the rollout goes ahead this week as planned, it...
TECHNOLOGY
Memphis Business Journal

FedEx Express looks to add laser-based missile defense systems to some planes

Did Fred Smith, Richard Smith, and Raj Subramaniam recently gather on a couch and binge watch the "Star Wars" films?. FedEx Express wants to install on some of its aircraft laser-based missile defense systems, which could act as a counter measure against heat-seeking missiles. The technology would direct infrared laser energy toward incoming missiles to interrupt their tracking of the heat from the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US's fleet of more than 9,000 helicopters including air ambulances could be grounded after 5G wireless rollout on January 19 because the network interferes with choppers' radar altimeter

AT&T and Verizon are set to unleash their 5G networks across the US on January 19, but the launch could ground the more than 9,000 commercial helicopters, including lifesaving medevac choppers, as a result. The wireless service can render radar altimeters, which measure altitude, unreliable and under US law, all...
FAA
The Independent

Pilot union begs for 5G rollout to be halted at US airports: ‘This is no way to protect our safety record’

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), a trade group for 61,000 pilots at 38 US and Canadian airline companies, has said that a two-week delay in activating 5G towers around airports is not enough to ensure a permanent solution.The association said that the delay in rollout acknowledges the seriousness of aviation safety and operational risks. But airline passengers and shippers “deserve a commitment from the telecom companies not to launch the new 5G service at any of the airport locations identified by the FAA as being susceptible to 5G interference” till a permanent fix is found, it said.It also criticised...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy