Comics

Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 27-January 2

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for Magical DoReMi aired on New Year's Eve with 0.7% rating. The Meow Meow Japanese History anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 2 at 11:00 a.m., and it earned...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

nintendosoup.com

Ninjala Anime Series Will Debut On January 8

Last year, GungHo Entertainment officially revealed that a Ninjala anime was in the works, with a 2022 release window. Well, it looks like folks won’t have to wait too long to catch the new show!. The official Ninjala website has revealed that this new anime series will debut in...
COMICS
guitargirlmag.com

NEMOPHILA, Nao Yoshioka And More Highlight January Japanese Music Live Shows

Japanese artists have embraced live streaming shows, and every month Japanese artist-empowerment platform and events leader ZAIKO helps put on dozens of shows that can be enjoyed from all around the world. Every month, ZAIKO highlights some of the biggest shows happening in the coming weeks, in an effort to help share the best in Japanese music with the globe.
MUSIC
Gematsu

Pokemon Legends: Arceus overview trailer, Japanese TV commercials

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a six-minute overview trailer and three Japanese TV commercials for action RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is due out for Switch on January 28 worldwide. Watch the videos below. Overview Trailer. TV Commercials.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Masaaki Yuasa's Inu-Oh Anime Film Posts New Teaser

1st MoviTicke Cards go on sale on January 22 before early summer opening. The staff of Masaaki Yuasa's INU-OH, the musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa's Heike Monogatari: INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, posted a new teaser trailer (in 60- and 30-second lengths) on Thurssday.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Gunma TV Cancels Broadcast of Gunma-chan Mascot Anime Episode Featuring Gambling

Viewers complained about depiction of bicycle race tracks in previous episode of anime. The broadcaster specified that since a character in the episode both wins and loses an excessive amount of money (losing enough not to be able to afford a train ride home), the staff judged that the episode might be inappropriate for children as it might incite a passion for gambling among young children.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Season 2's Teaser Unveils July Premiere

The official website for the anime of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga posted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the second season on Friday. The teaser video confirms the returning main cast and staff, and also announces that the season will premiere in July. The returning main...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ninjala TV Anime Streams with English Subtitles on YouTube

A code for 50 Gumball Machine Coins for use in the game will be available for each of the first four episodes. The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated stations on Saturday. GungHo Online Entertainment describes the story:. Researchers at the World Ninja Association (WNA) have at...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Thunderbirds 55/GoGo, Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Films Get Collaboration Promo Video

2nd Space Battleship Yamato 2205 film opens on February 4. Bandai Namco Arts began streaming on Friday a collaboration promotional video featuring Thunderbirds 55/GoGo, the film compilation of Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes for Japanese screening, and the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation to Stream Futsal Boys!!!!! TV Anime

The show will premiere on Sunday on Tokyo MX, and then on Tuesday on BS11 and MBS. The anime will also stream on Abema. The franchise's story is set in a world over a decade after futsal has skyrocketed in global popularity. Protagonist Haru Yamato watches the championship of the U-18 world cup and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennōji. He joins the Koyo Academy High School's futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennōji. There, he finds friends, and together they face their rivals.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Toonami Airs Made in Abyss Anime on January 15

Toonami announced last week that the programming block will premiere a new show every week "for the next month or so," and will reveal more details about those new shows at a later time. In the story of Made in Abyss, an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss"...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Sells 5.89 Million Tickets for 8 Billion Yen in 21 Days

Prequel is now #75 highest-earning film in Japanese box office history. The film is still outpacing last year's highest earning film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, which sold 3,961,480 tickets for 6,078,211,750 yen (about US$55.49 million) in its first 21 days. The final Evangelion film eventually ended its Japanese box office run with a final total final of 10.22 billion yen (about US$88 million).
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Love After World Domination Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de (Love After World Domination) manga unveiled a full promotional video and second key visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Koi wa Explosion (feat. Tamura Yukari)" (Love Is an Explosion) by Masayoshi Ōishi and Yukari Tamura, and also reveals the anime's April premiere date.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Super Cub Novels Listed as Ending in 7th Volume

The novels' story centers on Koguma, a high school girl in Yamanashi. She has no parents, friends, or hobbies, and her daily life is empty. One day, Koguma gets a used Honda Super Cub motorcycle. This is her first time going to school on a motorcycle. Running out of gas and hitting detours become a small source of adventure in Koguma's life. She is satisfied with this strange transformation, but her classmate Reiko ends up talking to her about how she also goes to school by motorcycle. One Super Cub begins to open up a lonely girl's world, introducing her to a new everyday life and friendship.
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Quintessential Quintuplets Gets Novel Series in March

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:. One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!
COMICS
Anime News Network

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 Anime Reveals 3 Cast Members

Yōko Hikasa, Ayaka Fukuhara, Ibuki Kido join cast. The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Cygames' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game revealed three cast members on Friday. The cast includes:. Yōko Hikasa as Nozomi. Ayaka Fukuhara as Chika. Ibuki Kido as Tsumugi. The cast...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Seven Seas Licenses Vivy Prototype Novels, 'You Like Me, Not My Daughter?!' Manga

Eiji Umehara and Tappei Nagatsuki's Vivy Prototype novels are the "concept novel" that the pair wrote before the production of the Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime. The anime's staff specifically describes the production as an adaptation of the novels, although the novels only began their commercial release after the anime began airing. loundraw, the original character designer of the anime, drew the illustrations for the novels.
COMICS

