A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens may still be in the “honeymoon phase” of his administration, as he said Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial service. But it feels like he hasn’t had much time to breathe, given the number of immediate challenges facing the city, from solid waste staff shortages to a winter storm to, of course, the Buckhead cityhood movement.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO