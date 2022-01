MUNISING, MICH. -- If you’re looking for a memorable Michigan adventure this winter, then make your way to the eastern Upper Peninsula in February. Michigan Ice Fest returns to Munising from February 9-13, welcoming beginners, experienced climbers and spectators alike to learn and celebrate the sport of ice climbing — think rock climbing’s burly winter cousin, swapping out rock faces for frozen waterfalls and other ice formations.

