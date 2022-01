INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men could face robbery charges in connection to a person shot early Saturday at the Budget 8 Inn on the city’s east side, police said Sunday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 2:50 a.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at the hotel, 6850 E. 21st St. That’s southeast of the I-70 interchange at Shadeland Avenue. A person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital in serious condition. IMPD is withholding the victim’s name.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO