ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Modest contribution in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barkov earned an assist in Friday's 7-1 win over the Stars. Barkov managing a single...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy