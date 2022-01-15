ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebec, CA

One person dead after a fiery crash on 5 Freeway in Lebec (Lebec, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0dmccPzN00
One person dead after a fiery crash on 5 Freeway in Lebec (Lebec, CA)Nationwide Report

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down for several hours after a fiery crash early Friday morning that claimed the life of one person.

At about 6:20 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) blocked all lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in response to fatal accident near Lebec Road, around 30 miles north of Castaic [...]

Read More >>

January 15, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Lebec, CA
State
California State
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Traffic Accident#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 42-year-old Jeffery Lanie who died after a motorcycle crash on 405 Freeway (Hawthorne, CA)

Officials identified 42-year-old Jeffery Lanie who died after a motorcycle crash on 405 Freeway (Hawthorne, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, officials identified 42-year-old Jeffery Lanie, of Redondo Beach, as the man who lost his life when a motorcycle hit the back of a vehicle Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy