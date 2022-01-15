One person dead after a fiery crash on 5 Freeway in Lebec (Lebec, CA) Nationwide Report

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down for several hours after a fiery crash early Friday morning that claimed the life of one person.

At about 6:20 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) blocked all lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in response to fatal accident near Lebec Road, around 30 miles north of Castaic [...]

Read More >>

January 15, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.