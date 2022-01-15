ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Avondale car crash leads to 3 in hospital

fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVONDALE - A GMC struck three cars at an Avondale intersection early Saturday morning, leading to multiple...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

3 people taken to hospitals after car crashes into house in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Three people were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house Wednesday night, taking down a utility pole in the Nottingham area. Baltimore County police and fire officials said they were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 9110 block of Belair Road, where a car traveling south struck a utility pole and a house.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
fox32chicago.com

4 car Waukegan crash leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured

WAUKEGAN - A four vehicle crash in Waukegan left one person dead Saturday afternoon. Police said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wadsworth Road and North Lewis Avenue following a serious car crash. When officials arrived, they discovered a 2007 white Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound crossed a red light, striking a 2014 black Chevy Malibu what was heading westbound.
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WINKNEWS.com

Crash rips car in half, sends person to hospital in Fort Myers

A crash in Fort Myers ripped a car in half and has sent a person to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to the Fort Myers police supervisor, only one car was involved in the crash at Fowler and Thompson Street, and half of the car ended up in the fence across the street from the Lee County Supervisor of Elections building. One person is in the hospital, condition unknown. The supervisor says they appeared to have been going very fast down the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WCAX

Hardwick woman dies in hospital following three-car crash

The kids at Miller's Run School in Sheffield named this truck. Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery. Colchester Police are looking for two people they say robbed a Champlain Farms in Colchester. Free antigen tests come in mail, frozen for some. Updated: 3 hours ago. This weekend’s cold snap created...
COLCHESTER, VT
12 News

14-year-old pedestrian killed in Avondale crash

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old teen has died after crossing the street and being hit by a car in Avondale Tuesday evening. The Avondale Police Department said around 7:22 p.m. the teen was crossing the street at El Mirage Road and Pima Street when he was hit by a vehicle.
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avondale#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Gmc#Illinois Masonic Hospital
WFMJ.com

One person flees, another hospitalized after three car crash in Youngstown

One person was taken to a hospital after a three-car crash on Youngstown's East Side early Sunday and one of the drivers involved is nowhere to be found. Police said two cars crashed into a third one that was parked along the street on Himrod Avenue near South Truesdale Avenue. The collision happened around 3 a.m. and first responders got to the scene soon after.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail for four hours on Saturday night to investigate a shooting and car crash that sent two people to the hospital. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the City Park Avenue intersection. According to a Toledo Police report,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police: Two people hurt after shooting leads to car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting at a Toledo nightclub that led to a crash at Whitmer High School, according to police. Officers responded shortly after 2a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the parking lot of Encore Nightclub on West...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MyWabashValley.com

Carlisle man flown to hospital following train vs. car crash

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital Tuesday after his vehicle was hit by a train in Linton, Ind. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Pugh, 23, of Carlisle, Ind., was driving south on County Road 1375 W. near the intersection of County Road 50 N. when the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
LINTON, IN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Man During Cloquet Road Rage Incident, Police Say

CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Cloquet say a road rage incident that broke out between two motorists Friday ended in a driver hitting a man with her vehicle while he stood in the roadway. According to the Cloquet Police Department, the incident began near 15th Street and Cloquet Avenue, when two people got into a dispute over parking. Police said one vehicle left the scene with another following, and the two vehicles struck each other, sending one into the ditch on Highway 45. A 32-year-old man left the vehicle in the ditch and entered the roadway, at which point the other driver turned around to return to the crash scene and hit the man, police said. That driver — a 38-year-old woman — left the scene, but was found shortly after, according to police. She is expected to be charged. The man who was struck was hospitalized. Police he was conscious and speaking after being hit, but his current condition is unknown.
CLOQUET, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy