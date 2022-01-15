Avondale car crash leads to 3 in hospital

CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Cloquet say a road rage incident that broke out between two motorists Friday ended in a driver hitting a man with her vehicle while he stood in the roadway. According to the Cloquet Police Department, the incident began near 15th Street and Cloquet Avenue, when two people got into a dispute over parking. Police said one vehicle left the scene with another following, and the two vehicles struck each other, sending one into the ditch on Highway 45. A 32-year-old man left the vehicle in the ditch and entered the roadway, at which point the other driver turned around to return to the crash scene and hit the man, police said. That driver — a 38-year-old woman — left the scene, but was found shortly after, according to police. She is expected to be charged. The man who was struck was hospitalized. Police he was conscious and speaking after being hit, but his current condition is unknown.

CLOQUET, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO