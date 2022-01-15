Chill Lingers

SUNDAY SUN

Sunday is looking up as high pressure is sitting nearby. Sunshine and highs in the upper 20s along with light winds are making this the pick of the holiday weekend.

MONDAY STORM

Low pressure is still on track to approach from the south and take an inland track late tonight. Snow is likely initially, but will quickly change over to rain along the coast. Outside of 495 where a WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued we have the potential for several inches of snow, but it will change over to a messy, slushy mix with rain before ending toward midday. In the higher elevations across the interior is where we are expecting the most snow. In fact, we could see up to a foot of snow for some in the Berkshires and the Green and White Mountains! If you have travel plans across New England for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, make sure to take it slow on the roads as they will be slippery and/or wet. Wind will also be a concern with gusts 50-70 mph, especially along the coast in the morning. We are also watching the for potential for coastal flooding with the high tides Monday morning. Check in with us throughout weekend as we fine tune the forecast!

