Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...SOUTHERN SOMERSET...HUNTERDON...NORTHERN BURLINGTON MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...CARBON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 916 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Lehighton, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan and Ewing. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
