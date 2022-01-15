Best Design by Artists Sites Like Society6

Trees have been a lifetime muse for the New York–based artist and designer Aaron Poritz. “This piece was made from a 200-year-old oak that fell in Connecticut,” he says of the sinuous stool on his worktable during a recent Zoom from his Brooklyn Navy Yard studio. But a run-of-the-mill woodworker he’s not. To achieve the amoeba-like form, he created a ceramic maquette, digitally scanned it, and programmed a robot to carve its three-dimensional contours (scaled up) from a timber hunk—all before sandblasting its surfaces for a rough-hewn finish. “I like to explore how textures can tie back to the original material,” he says of the final, hand--finished result, part of his upcoming solo show, “Big Woods,” at New York’s Cristina Grajales Gallery, opening January 27.
