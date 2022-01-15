Best Design by Artists Sites Like Society6

When we dug out the basement of our house, I knew we were going to put a studio and booth down here. I actually had the builders add about 2 metres (6.5 feet) of basement onto the end of my house, not attached to the main structure in any meaningful way, with a concrete roof and then a floating back deck 1 metre (3.5 feet) above it so that nothing and no one would ever run across my ceiling in the midst of a critical record take. After all the treatment and raised floor was completed I ended up with a 4.5 metre (14.8 feet) long, 1.75 (5.75 feet) metre wide, 2.19 metre (7.18 feet) high booth. This lovely little space has served me well for 6 years now.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO