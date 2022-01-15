ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Best Design by Artists Sites Like Society6

goodsiteslike.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an artist, it is a must to make yourself known! Sites like Society6 exist for that purpose, here you can find people and build a network where you can expose your art. Design by Artists sites Like Society6 are meant to connect your art with new people. These...

goodsiteslike.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Week

Design in 2022 – what will interactive design look like?

As part of our series of design in 2022, Tommy Taylor, Alphabetical creative partner, offers his view on what might happen in interactive design over the next year. What do you think 2022 will hold for interactive design?. Generative AI: I’m excited to see how AI generative design might progress...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Daily Collegian

Forbes-recognized artist and designer to join Stuckeman School remotely via WPSU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jon Key, co-founder of the Brooklyn-based design studio Morcos Key who was featured in Forbes magazine’s “30 under 30 Art and Style” list in 2020, will join the Stuckeman School at Penn State remotely via WPSU at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 as part of the school’s Lecture and Exhibit Series.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Major KAWS Exhibition Opens at the Serpentine and on Fortnite: ‘It’s Like a Mirror’

The artist known as KAWS has become known for his collaborations; the latest one crosses lines between the physical world of the exhibition space and the virtual world. In his first major solo museum exhibition in London, KAWS will reach a larger audience than ever before: “NEW FICTION, KAWS” is opening Tuesday simultaneously at the Serpentine Galleries in London and on the hugely popular video game Fortnite. The curator of the exhibition, Daniel Birnbaum, described the exhibit as conventional: “It looks just like a modernist show with paintings and sculptures, basically.” But in addition to IRL works by KAWS, with a...
VISUAL ART
gamepur.com

Best Minecraft Wall Designs

The scope of creativity found within Minecraft can be daunting, like looking at a blank canvas with no idea as to where to start your next painting. Still, walls must be erected to keep the survivors safe from enemies and the elements, meaning that building in some form is necessary.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art#Real People#Social Networking
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Figma Alternatives for Collaborative UI Design

With the rise of distributive designing teams, you need to use a UI designing tool that supports smooth remote collaboration. While Figma is a popular prototype designing platform, you may be looking for alternatives that suit your organizational requirements. Here are some of the top Figma alternatives for you that...
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Create A Recording Booth That Gets The Best From The Artist

When we dug out the basement of our house, I knew we were going to put a studio and booth down here. I actually had the builders add about 2 metres (6.5 feet) of basement onto the end of my house, not attached to the main structure in any meaningful way, with a concrete roof and then a floating back deck 1 metre (3.5 feet) above it so that nothing and no one would ever run across my ceiling in the midst of a critical record take. After all the treatment and raised floor was completed I ended up with a 4.5 metre (14.8 feet) long, 1.75 (5.75 feet) metre wide, 2.19 metre (7.18 feet) high booth. This lovely little space has served me well for 6 years now.
ENTERTAINMENT
gitconnected.com

Design Best Practices In .NET C#

After working for some reasonable period of time in the Software field, day by day you would get more confident that there is still something new you are not aware of, yet. Depending on your exposure to different kinds of projects and requirements, you would harness new skills. However, in my humble opinion, the most precious skills are the Analytical and Design skills.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach artist’s design featured on Slice Pizza boxes

Slice Pizza & Beer has released its fourth artist-designed box, which features a collage created by Laguna Beach interior designer Lauren Howell. “In keeping with the concept of promoting community, we decided when we opened to have local artists design our boxes,” Slice Pizza & Beer co-owner Suzanne Redfearn wrote in an email.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Jalopnik

Here Are The Best License Plate Designs

There’s a lot of choices out there (at least 50 of them!) when it comes to picking the best license plate design. Some states definitely offer better options than others. So, to find out where makes the best plates, we asked you for your pick of the USA’s best license plates. Here are some of your top suggestions.
LIFESTYLE
classical-music.com

Best designer speakers for classical music lovers

Which features should you look for in designer speakers?. Bluetooth is the most common connection, and look for version 4.2 or, better still, 5.0 which has wider range and can handle more data. Depending on the streaming services you use, look for Airplay, Chromecast, Alexa and Spotify Connect. But for multi-room streaming and hi-res you’ll definitely need Wi-Fi connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

NFTA looking for artists to design images for Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA is looking for local artists to design images centered around Black excellence. They would be displayed on buses during Black History Month and beyond. The NFTA is collaborating with the Western New York Urban Arts Collective for the project. Art proposals are being collected...
BUFFALO, NY
TechRadar

Best sites for hiring developers in 2022

Developers are the backbone of any business with any online presence, so it’s crucial to make the right choices when hiring top-quality development talent. It’s no wonder that there’s no shortage of websites devoted to developer recruitment – and that some of the world’s biggest tech sites have their own job boards. You’ll also find an incredible array of developers on conventional job boards and sites dedicated to freelance and contract work.
INTERNET
Design Milk

This Entire SoHo Office Was Designed to Look Like a Bathroom

Interdisciplinary studio Office of Tangible Space designed the headquarter office of Billie, the female-centric body brand known for redesigning the ubiquitous razor. Recently the studio also completed the design of Billie’s 13,000-square-foot office in SoHo, New York. Playing on the theme of where Billie products are typically found, the entire office was made to feel like a luxurious open-concept bathroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

This New York Artist and Designer Is Pushing the Limits of Woodworking

Trees have been a lifetime muse for the New York–based artist and designer Aaron Poritz. “This piece was made from a 200-year-old oak that fell in Connecticut,” he says of the sinuous stool on his worktable during a recent Zoom from his Brooklyn Navy Yard studio. But a run-of-the-mill woodworker he’s not. To achieve the amoeba-like form, he created a ceramic maquette, digitally scanned it, and programmed a robot to carve its three-dimensional contours (scaled up) from a timber hunk—all before sandblasting its surfaces for a rough-hewn finish. “I like to explore how textures can tie back to the original material,” he says of the final, hand--finished result, part of his upcoming solo show, “Big Woods,” at New York’s Cristina Grajales Gallery, opening January 27.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy