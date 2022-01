EMPORIA - A devoted alumnus of Emporia State University has left the university a remarkable gift for student scholarships through the realization of two insurance policies. Robert Chatham, who passed away Aug. 21, 2021, set the stage for his $200,000 gift to the ESU Foundation back in 1993, when he took out two policies - $100,000 to provide for student scholarships within ESU's departments of biological sciences and mathematics and $100,000 for student-athlete scholarships among the minor sports (all sports except football and basketball).

