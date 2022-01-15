ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Italy appoints diplomat Modiano as special envoy for climate change

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fjDX_0dmcWvbj00

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy has appointed senior diplomat Alessandro Modiano as its special envoy for climate change, the Ecological Transition Ministry said on Saturday, fulfilling a commitment it made last June.

Modiano, 57, will be the reference point for all external climate change policies, the ministry said.

Italian climate activists had welcomed the decision by Rome to appoint a special envoy following the example set by other countries to appoint prominent figures to similar roles, such as John Kerry in the United States.

But Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, who had joint responsibility for the appointment, had initially been unable to settle on a mutually acceptable figure, delaying the decision until after last year's crucial G20 meeting and the U.N. COP26 climate conference in November, which were jointly hosted by Italy. read more

With the appointment of Modiano "Italy confirms its commitment to fight against climate change," Di Maio said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mike Harrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Greece receives first Rafale fighter jets from France

ATHENS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Six new Rafale fighter jets flew low over the Acropolis in central Athens on Wednesday, the first planes purchased under a defence deal with France that has further stirred tensions with Greece's historic rival and NATO partner Turkey. Greece has ordered a total of 24...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
Reuters

Hearing on Polish judges could deepen standoff with Europe

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A top Polish court was to discuss on Wednesday whether a continent-wide human rights court had the power to question local judges' legitimacy in a case that could deepen the nationalist government's standoff with Europe. In power since 2015, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS)...
POLITICS
Reuters

Hungary's opposition leader pauses campaign after positive COVID-19 test

BUDAPEST, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Hungarian opposition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, said on Wednesday that he was isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus but that he hoped to quickly return to campaigning for a closely fought general election. Hungary is grappling with record new infections...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday. Referring to "destabilisation efforts" in the continent, Macron, speaking as France starts its presidency...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hungary opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of Hungary's political opposition said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.Peter Marki-Zay, an independent conservative who will represent a six-party opposition coalition in the parliamentary election in April, said on his Facebook page that he had received a positive test after exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms following a television appearance Tuesday evening. “I have canceled all external programs, gone into quarantine and am continuing to work from home, working for a change of government,” Marki-Zay wrote, adding that he has received three vaccine doses....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Extreme Weather#Italian#G20#U N
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy