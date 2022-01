This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience. Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and children ages 5 to 11 can get a third dose of the vaccine if they’re immunocompromised. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the shots earlier this month.

