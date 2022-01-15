Big Block 1966 Chevelle Pro Touring Lays It Down With 900 Horsepower: Video

After sitting for nearly five decades, this car is ready to start up and drive into the spotlight in front of a modern muscle car audience. The Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the last century as it combined the hard-line performance that classic Chevy is known for with the styling of the '70s A-body platform. When pinned up against nearly any other vehicle from the same period, it becomes clear that Chevelle was better in almost every aspect, including performance and style. Unfortunately, while they were prevalent in their time, nearly all of the automotive legends that we all know and love were eventually abandoned or stored away by their aging owners. This was the case with this particular car, as it has been sitting for multiple decades after a long life racing around the drag strip at incredible speeds.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO