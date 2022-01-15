ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Big Block 1966 Chevelle Pro Touring Lays It Down With 900 Horsepower: Video

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a 1966 Chevy Chevelle, drop in $200,000 worth of parts, 10,000 hours of work, and a stomping Big Block V8 under the hood, and this is what you come up with, as featured in the following video from the folks at AutotopiaLA. This 1966 Chevelle was built by...

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

1968 Chevy Nova SS396 Hits The Strip With 1971 Plymouth Cuda: Video

Cars like the 1968 Chevy Nova SS396 and 1971 Plymouth Cuda weren’t made to sit in a driveway – these machines need to be driven, and driven hard. Luckily for us, the owners of the two muscle machines in this matchup agree, taking their rides to the drag strip for three rounds of action.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle Revived From A Forgotten Grave

After sitting for nearly five decades, this car is ready to start up and drive into the spotlight in front of a modern muscle car audience. The Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the last century as it combined the hard-line performance that classic Chevy is known for with the styling of the '70s A-body platform. When pinned up against nearly any other vehicle from the same period, it becomes clear that Chevelle was better in almost every aspect, including performance and style. Unfortunately, while they were prevalent in their time, nearly all of the automotive legends that we all know and love were eventually abandoned or stored away by their aging owners. This was the case with this particular car, as it has been sitting for multiple decades after a long life racing around the drag strip at incredible speeds.
CARS
gmauthority.com

All The Refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado Cab, Bed And Trim Level Configurations

In anticipation of the recently-announced 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 refresh, we have compiled a thorough guide of all the cab, bed, and trim level configurations. The full-size pickup arrives with a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year and the stop-gap 2022 Silverado Limited, while gaining a new body style and losing an existing one.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Spied

A prototype of the next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang S650 was recently spotted, giving us an early sneak peek at the upcoming Chevy Camaro competitor. As reported by our sister publication, Ford Authority, it was originally believed that the seventh generation Ford Mustang would launch for the 2023 model year, but now, it’s looking like the 2024 model year is more likely.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick GSX Modernized In New Concept Rendering

The original Buick GSX was a product of the muscle car golden age, offering the styling and performance expected of the segment and handing Buick something to answer the question poised by cars like the Pontiac GTO and Chevy Chevelle SS. Now, one digital automotive artist is reimagining the Buick GSX with a modernized flair.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss: First Image

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its big debut last September, introducing a variety of changes and updates over the 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Now we’re getting our first look at the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss. Sent to us...
CARS
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Chevy Biscayne Fleetmaster Headed To Auction

The Chevy Biscayne received a full restyle for the 1961 model year, along with the rest of Chevrolet’s full-size passenger cars. The Biscayne was the economy offering in Chevrolet’s full-size lineup. The Biscayne was available as either a two- or four-door, and in Standard, Utility, or Fleetmaster trim. The Biscayne Fleetmaster, as the name suggests, was the fleet market-oriented version. Equipped with only the bare essentials, the Biscayne Fleetmaster had a lower grade of upholstery than the Standard, and many parts were painted rather than chromed. It lacked a cigarette lighter, passenger-side sun visor, and door armrests. This dearth of equipment served to make the Biscayne Fleetmaster the lightest of Chevy’s full-size offerings.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed GMC Sierra 1500 Gets New Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

The 2022-model-year refresh for the GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a wealth of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited. Among these is the addition of new rain-sensing windshield wipers. Rain-sensing windshield wipers can detect when rain is falling, automatically activating to...
CARS
Autoweek.com

1978 Subaru DL 4WD Wagon Is Junkyard Treasure

When you visit car graveyards in the Colorado Front Range, as I do, you'll find a comprehensive history of American-market Subaru vehicles from the early 1980s through about the middle 2000s. Pleiades-badged machinery from before the 1980s, though— that's another story. Even here in Denver, 1970s Subarus have all but disappeared. That makes this loaded '78 DL 4WD wagon in a Denver self-service yard an especially satisfying Junkyard Treasure.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

This 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440 Six-Pack Is a Homologation Special Worth Checking Out

The classic car market is at an all-time height and some truly amazing vehicles come up for sale. It seems time is still being kind to the 1960s and 1970s Muscle cars, and this 1970, EV2 Hemi orange Plymouth Superbird is the perfect example as it is, to this day, one of the most sought-after Muscle cars, and harkens back to classic NASCAR racers.
CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra-Rare 1967 Chevy Yenko Super Camaro To Be Auctioned

For the 1967 model year, the Chevy Camaro had a wide range of six- and eight-cylinder engine options, but none so brawny as RPO L78, the 396 cubic-inch Big Block that yielded 375 thundering horsepower. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy your street-dominating desires, you needed to get yourself a Yenko Super Camaro from Don Yenko Chevrolet in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

As-New 1987 Buick GNX Headed To Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

The 1987 Buick GNX was the swan song for the Buick Regal Grand National. Dressed all in ominous glossy black, this factory special featured black basket-weave wheels with polished lips, a black and gray cloth interior with stylized Buick 6 logo embroidered in the headrests. The standard-issue 1987 Grand National made 245 turbocharged horsepower from its 3.8-liter V6, but the GNX was far from standard issue.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Supercharged Split-Window C2 Corvette Makes 650 Horsepower: Video

The split-window 1963 C2 Chevy Corvette is undoubtedly one of the hottest pieces of automotive design ever produced, and now, The Roadster Shop is giving this stunner the full restomod treatment, including 650 horsepower and a modern chassis, as seen in the following seven-minute, 15-second feature video. Although modifying a...
CARS
Top Speed

1969 Dodge Charger CAPTIV by Ring Brothers

Dodge Charger is one of the most coveted muscle cars ever made. Like other iconic muscle cars, the mighty MOPAR has been immortalized in cinema, with movies like “Bullit”, “Deathproof”, “Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry”, and many others. But there’s another way of immortalizing an automotive icon – by reimagining it. When it comes to that, the Ringbrothers are masters at building restomods, and they just came up with a one-off, 1969 Dodge Charger that they built for a special client.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Incredible Car Collection Includes Several Examples Of The Corvette ZR1: Video

Chris Wells from DDX Automotive likes the Chevy Corvette ZR1 – a lot. So much so, in fact, he bought several for his collection, as featured here in the following video. Coming to us from the folks at 1320 Video, this feature takes a walk around the 6,000-square-foot DDX Automotive shop in Detroit, Michigan. Right from the get-go, it’s obvious that Wells is a fan of the Chevy Corvette ZR1 – in fact, there’s a row of ZR1 supercharger lids hanging on the wall right at the entrance.
DETROIT, MI
Motor1.com

Enter Now For Your Chance To Win This Beefy 1966 Chevrolet II Nova

Relive the glory days of America’s muscle car era by entering to win this restored 1966 Chevrolet II Nova. Fully restored, and with $13,000 to cover the applicable taxes, this Chevy has the power and the sound to transport you back to the 1960s for some four-on-the-floor fun. You can enter right here, and each donation of $25 or more receives double the tickets, which means there are double the chances to win, so don’t pass this up!
LIFESTYLE
gmauthority.com

1972 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Races A 1968 Hurst/Olds: Video

The latest video from the muscle-car mad individual behind the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube stars two iconic vehicles from two now-defunct General Motors brands: a 1972 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am and a 1968 Hurst/Olds. Knowledgeable GM fans should not be surprised to learn that this pure stock drag race...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1972 Buick GSX Drag Races 1971 AMC Javelin: Video

We’re taking it back to the the final years of the muscle car golden age with this one, pitting a 1972 Buick GSX against a 1971 AMC Javelin in a heads-up drag race. The video once again comes to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and clocks in at a relatively short 4 minutes, 24 seconds. Part of that is due to the fact that unlike several videos featured previously, this one doesn’t incorporate the usual C&Z humor, and instead keeps it all business with specs, stats, and racing.
CARS

