Big Block 1966 Chevelle Pro Touring Lays It Down With 900 Horsepower: Video

The Chevy Biscayne received a full restyle for the 1961 model year, along with the rest of Chevrolet’s full-size passenger cars. The Biscayne was the economy offering in Chevrolet’s full-size lineup. The Biscayne was available as either a two- or four-door, and in Standard, Utility, or Fleetmaster trim. The Biscayne Fleetmaster, as the name suggests, was the fleet market-oriented version. Equipped with only the bare essentials, the Biscayne Fleetmaster had a lower grade of upholstery than the Standard, and many parts were painted rather than chromed. It lacked a cigarette lighter, passenger-side sun visor, and door armrests. This dearth of equipment served to make the Biscayne Fleetmaster the lightest of Chevy’s full-size offerings.
