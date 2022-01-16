'This storm is a menace': Gov. Roy Cooper says all should prepare now for Sunday's winter weather
Preparations are underway for this weekend's winter weather.At 11:30 a.m. Gov. Roy Cooper and other state emergency officials spoke about how their departments are all preparing for the oncoming storm. "We've been preparing for a dangerous winter storm," Cooper said. "Plan to stay home tomorrow (Sunday). Today make sure you have groceries...and other essentials that you'll need for the next few days."
Gov. Roy Cooper warned all North Carolinians to make sure they're prepare ahead of the arrival of Sunday's winter storm.NCDOT crews have been treating the roads in central North Carolina since Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Interstates and other heavily traveled roads will get the most attention, but like other industries, NCDOT is having to figure out how to do the same amount of work with a shortage of workers. NCDOT is not immune to COVID-19 staff shortages. The agency said it is supplementing workers who are sick or quarantining in order to make sure it gets all the necessary roads in the area treated ahead of the winter storm. "With this storm, there is a possibility that we may not be able to respond as quickly as in previous storms due to COVID impacts to staffing and the staffing of our contractors," Marty Homan, a representative for NC DOT, said. While NCDOT is preparing the roads to keep them as safe as possible, you should still consider canceling your travel plans for Sunday and possibly even Monday morning.
This handy checklist from AAA could keep you safe on the road if you absolutely need to drive in winter weather on Sunday.While drivers are strongly discouraged from getting on the roads, if you absolutely have to drive Sunday or Monday, AAA offered some helpful tips to keep people safe:
- Check your car battery in case you get stuck somewhere
- Fill your gas tank
- Check your tires to make sure they are filled to an appropriate level and have good tread
Flurry of prep continues for winter storm. Elaina Athans reports.Here's a checklist of some things you should make sure you have in stock in your home:
- Necessary medications
- Flashlights, batteries, blankets
- Fully charged phones, tablets, laptops
- Fuel for cars, generators, chainsaws and other power equipment
Comments / 5