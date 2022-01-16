'This storm is a menace': Gov. Roy Cooper says all should prepare now for Sunday's winter weather

Preparations are underway for this weekend's winter weather.

At 11:30 a.m. Gov. Roy Cooper and other state emergency officials spoke about how their departments are all preparing for the oncoming storm.

"We've been preparing for a dangerous winter storm," Cooper said. "Plan to stay home tomorrow (Sunday). Today make sure you have groceries...and other essentials that you'll need for the next few days."

NCDOT crews have been treating the roads in central North Carolina since Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

Interstates and other heavily traveled roads will get the most attention, but like other industries, NCDOT is having to figure out how to do the same amount of work with a shortage of workers.

NCDOT is not immune to COVID-19 staff shortages. The agency said it is supplementing workers who are sick or quarantining in order to make sure it gets all the necessary roads in the area treated ahead of the winter storm.

"With this storm, there is a possibility that we may not be able to respond as quickly as in previous storms due to COVID impacts to staffing and the staffing of our contractors," Marty Homan, a representative for NC DOT, said.

While NCDOT is preparing the roads to keep them as safe as possible, you should still consider canceling your travel plans for Sunday and possibly even Monday morning.

While drivers are strongly discouraged from getting on the roads, if you absolutely have to drive Sunday or Monday, AAA offered some helpful tips to keep people safe:

Check your car battery in case you get stuck somewhere

Fill your gas tank

Check your tires to make sure they are filled to an appropriate level and have good tread

AAA also recommends keeping an emergency kit in the car with a full water bottle, snacks, an extra layer of warm clothing and a blanket to keep you warm.

Here's a checklist of some things you should make sure you have in stock in your home:

Necessary medications

Flashlights, batteries, blankets

Fully charged phones, tablets, laptops

Fuel for cars, generators, chainsaws and other power equipment

Public Hardware in Durham said it has seen people coming in all week to stock up on different supplies. The store said it has sold about a pallet and a half of salt and lots of snow shovels.

While you're making your plan to stay safe, make sure you plan for your furry family members. They need a warm place to stay and water that will not freeze.

CLOSINGS

