You can now get your girl scout cookies delivered to your crib!. The Girl Scouts have announced their partnership with the delivery service DoorDash. Starting later this month, orders can be made through the DoorDash website or app and delivered directly to your home. You can also text “COOKIES” to 59618 to make your purchase. The Girl Scouts have also announced a new cookie flavor “Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel and sea salt” Wow, we getting a new flavor?!

DELIVERY SERVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO